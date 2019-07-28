What Time & Channel Does ‘Euphoria’ Episode 7 Air Tonight?

The new HBO series Euphoria is so popular that it’s already been renewed for Season 2. Tonight, Episode 7 is airing and, sadly, we’re just a week away from the finale for the season. You’ll likely want to watch the episode live tonight on HBO so you don’t miss a thing, so here’s a look at what time and channel it will air tonight, including on the West Coast, which differs slightly from other regions.

DATE: Sunday, July 28, 2019

TIME: Euphoria Season 1 Episode 7 airs at 10 p.m. Eastern tonight (9 p.m. Central.) If you’re watching on the West Coast, Euphoria will air on TV at 10 p.m. Pacific, but it will be available on HBO GO and NOW earlier starting at 7 p.m. Pacific.

This means that if you watch Euphoria through streaming options like HBO GO or HBO NOW on the West Coast, then you can watch it at the same time as the rest of the country. But if you watch it on the TV broadcast, you’ll have a delayed viewing compared to everyone else.

If you’re streaming, you can watch starting at 7 p.m. Pacific (or any time after.) But if you prefer to watch on TV, you’ll have to wait until HBO West airs the episode at 10 p.m. Pacific, which is a few hours after everyone else in the U.S. gets to see it.

Although sometimes HBO episodes might run long, tonight’s episode does not. It will end right at 11 p.m. Eastern, lasting 60 minutes.

TV CHANNEL: Euphoria airs on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Euphoria Preview

Tonight’s episode is a little different, even before it airs. First, the title doesn’t appear to be related to a song. And second, we don’t have a synopsis yet. TV Guide’s synopsis for tonight reads: “Rue is a teenage girl who experiences, along with her high school classmates, the ups and downs of love and friendship in a world of drugs, sex, violence and social networks.” That’s a generic synopsis that’s filling in for HBO not releasing one yet, it appears.

We do know that tonight’s episode will be about Cassie and her background. “Cassie’s family wasn’t perfect,” we’re told in the trailer while we watch a young Cassie blow out candles on her birthday cake as her parents argue in the background. “But Cassie was,” Rue continues as the narrator. (Remember, Rue is a self-confessed unreliable narrator, which can bring interesting twists to the story.) “She made a couple mistakes,” Rue says, while we see Cassie ice skating quite adeptly in the trailer and then see her kissing Daniel. But Rue assures us that all of Cassie’s mistakes were ones that people can come back from. It also appears that we’ll see Jules going on a trip out of town in this episode, and it looks like someone gets in a pretty bad car wreck. Who is it?

Euphoria has already been renewed for a second season because of great ratings. The July 7 episode had 609,000 viewers for the 10 p.m. timeslot, Deadline reported. The July 7 views were up 24 percent from the week before and up 5 percent from the show’s June 16 premiere. After delayed digital viewings, the audience totaled 1.2 million.

The July 14 episode had almost the same viewership as July 7, with .21 in the 18-49 demographic and a slightly lower .579 million total watching live. Then on July 21, the episode had .569 million viewers watching live, which was a slight drop from the week before.

For comparison purposes, these numbers put Euphoria 13th for live viewings of HBO shows, according to TV Series Finale. Its ratings are higher than shows like Succession, Years and Years, and Divorce. But it’s lower than Veep (.901 million), Silicon Valley (.745 million), and Big Little Lies (1.587 million). Still, the numbers are quite respectable for a show’s first season, and we can only expect those numbers to grow in Season 2.

