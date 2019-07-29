‘Euphoria’ Finale Theories & Spoilers: Will Someone Die in Episode 8?

Sadly, the finale of Euphoria Season 1 is already here. Episode 8 airs next week and then we’ll have a long wait until Season 2 premieres. Here’s everything we know so far about the finale, including a trailer and top fan theories about what could happen. This post will have spoilers for the promos and if any of the theories are true.

The promo for Episode 8 is below:

It looks like a lot is going to happen next week.

Let’s jump to the big one: the gun. I thought they were hinting that this gun is Rue’s, but other viewers are saying this looks like Fezco’s gun. It’s possible that Fezco succeeded in getting rid of the evidence and isn’t still in jail thanks to Nate calling the police. If that’s the case, then fans think that Fezco is preparing to take out Nate for turning him in, or maybe he’s going to arm himself for when Mouse comes to collect on all the drugs that Fez had to flush down the drain.

I personally, however, think that Fez might end up in jail after all and Rue is going to his place to get his gun, since she wanted it in Episode 7.

Meanwhile, it looks like Cassie is in the hospital. This could be for an abortion but it might just be for a checkup on her pregnancy. I’m going to guess that Cassie ends up not having an abortion at the last minute.

It looks like Rue and Jules are back together and happy.

I think they’re going out on a date and that’s why Jules’ dad and Rue’s mom are taking pictures of them (at least, that’s what appears to be happening in this scene below.)

I’m worried about Rue not being a narrator for the finale – at least, they didn’t show her as one. Her mom was talking. Is it possible that Rue won’t narrate because she’s dying the in finale? I can’t imagine they’d get rid of such a huge fan favorite, but they could bring her back to narrate beyond the grave for future seasons. This wouldn’t be the first show to do that.

I think that this scene below, which shows Rue in a hospital gown, happens near the beginning of the episode. I think Rue is getting treated for a kidney infection and after this scene, she and Jules will be going out together later in the episode.

This vial could be for Rue, but it could also be for Cassie, who will have a hospital gown scene too.

Something will make Rue really upset in the finale…

I still can’t help but think that this is Rue in the photo below. A lot of fans say it’s Fezco though. Isn’t this different than the gun at the beginning of the preview, that looked black while this one is silver?

This is Nate, I think, in the photo below. Someone is going to beat up Nate and maybe kill him. Some fans are guessing that Nate will die in this episode.

So who’s holding Nate down in this scene? I don’t think Rue’s strong enough, so it could be Mouse or Fezco. But some fans think it’s Cal. Others think it will be someone out of left field, like maybe Jules’ dad getting payback for how Nate treated his daughter.

Gia, meanwhile, is really upset about her sister.

And Rue is confronting Nate in the scene below. I think two people in the finale will have guns and Rue will be one of them.

Meanwhile, there’s still the mystery of Kat’s creepy secret admirer. Some fans think it’s Cal. Others doubt that is the case since Cal has not shown an interest in women before. It could be a character we have never met. Other fans think it will be Ethan. And some think it will be the brother of Nate that we haven’t met yet.

So will someone die in the finale? My guess is yes. Some fans think that person will be Nate and we won’t know who killed him. It might be Rue, it could be Fezco, it could even be Mouse if Fezco tells Mouse what Nate did. There’s also a chance that the longtime theory that Rue will die could happen, though it’s hard to imagine the show letting her go. Some fans think that Jules will be the one to meet a violent end.

We don’t know for certain that someone will die next week, but that’s been the running fan theory for quite some time.