‘Euphoria’ Schedule: How Many Episodes Are Left Until the Finale?

If you’re loving Euphoria, then you’re likely not ready for the show to end. Unfortunately, the finale is coming sooner than you might expect. Read on to learn more about the first season schedule for HBO’s new hit show.

Unfortunately, we’re now officially at the halfway point for the first season of Euphoria. Only four episodes are left, including tonight’s Episode 5. After tonight’s episode airs, there will be three episodes left, concluding with the finale that premieres on August 4, 2019.

Here’s a look at the schedule, including what has aired so far and what is going to air. You might also be interested in knowing that each episode title is based on a song. (Although it’s not quite clear if that applies to Episode 1, since “pilot” also refers to the premiere of a season or series.)

Episode 1 is called “Pilot” and aired on June 16, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Augustine Frizzell.

Episode 2 is called “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” and aired on June 23, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Sam Levinson.

Here’s the song the title’s based on:

Episode 3 is called “Made You Look” and aired on June 30, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Sam Levinson.

Episode 4 is called “Shook One Pt. 11” and aired on July 7, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Sam Levinson.

Episode 5 is called “’03 Bonnie and Clyde” and airs tonight, July 14, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Jennifer Morrison.

The synopsis for Episode 5 reads: “n the aftermath of the carnival, Maddy and Nate are forced to deal with a police investigation. Jules begins to feel pressured by her role in Rue’s sobriety. Kat ignores a confused Ethan and embraces her new lifestyle. Cassie tries to distance herself from Daniel.”

Episode 6 is called “The Next Episode” and airs July 21, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Pippa Bianco.

Episode 7 is called “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed” and airs July 28, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Sam Levinson.

Episode 8, the finale, is called “And Salt the Earth Behind You.” It airs August 4, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Sam Levinson.

The number of viewers is growing for this show. The July 7 episode had 609,000 viewers for the 10 p.m. timeslot, Deadline reported. That’s a lot less than Big Little Lies‘ 1.8 million viewers, but it’s a great start for a new show. The July 7 views were up 24 percent from the week before and up 5 percent from the show’s June 16 premiere. After delayed digital viewings, the audience totaled 1.2 million. That’s nowhere near Game of Thrones numbers, of course, but it’s definitely a good showing for a first season that’s generating a lot of buzz. It’s likely that Season 2 will see even higher ratings. Will there be some kind of twist in the finale or a cliffhanger? It’s unclear, since the show was only recently renewed.

So there you have it, Season 1 only has eight episodes. The show is so popular, there will likely be quite a few people disappointed that there aren’t more episodes to watch.