Evelyn Lozada Ex-Boyfriends & Husbands: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Evelyn Lozada is one of the stars of the reality series Basketball Wives. She’s been romantically linked to several male celebrities throughout the series, and her interactions with them have even made their way into a handful of episodes.

Has Lozada ever been married? Is she currently dating anyone? Read on for a full rundown of engagements, break-ups, and of course, the famous men she’s dated.

1. Lozada Was In a Decade-Long Relationship with NBA Star Antoine Walker

Lozada’s longest public relationship was with NBA star Antoine Walker. They dated from 1998 to 2009, with the couple getting engaged in 2007. According to Bleacher Report, however, Walker’s financial troubles contributed to their break-up. He filed for bankruptcy around the time of their split, reportedly blowing through the $110 million he made during his professional career.

In 2011, Lozada was sued by the trustee involved with Walker’s bankruptcy. TMZ claims that Walker gave her a lump sum of $560,000 to hide the assets from creditors, and to help finance a Miami show store called Dulce. Lozada denied these claims, saying that the money for her show store came from selling the engagement ring that Walker had given her. The NBA star backed up her story.

Lozada later denied leaving Walker due to his money problems, and said that the main reason she left was because of his infidelity. “He was still playing in the league when I chalked up the deuces & before he filed bankruptcy! So please quit with the lies!,” she said via Twitter. “Funny how he didn’t even know when we got engaged! It was in 2006 not 2007 & he got left because he was cheating!”

2. Lozada Married & Divorced NFL Star Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson In 2012

Lozada married NFL star Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson on July 4, 2012. A little over a month later, on August 11, Johnson was arrested on domestic abuse charges. According to NFL.com, Lozada found a receipt for condoms in Johnson’s car, and the latter head-butted Lozada in the forehead during their argument.

Lozada filed for divorce three days later, claiming that their marriage was “irrevocably broken.” On September 21, 2012, Johnson entered a plea of no contest to misdemeanor domestic battery, and reached an agreement with prosecutors that he would receive a year of probation and no jail time.

Johnson discussed the assault charges and the divorce in an interview with FOX News. “Being married, being a husband, being a lover, was an honor,” he said. “And I lost that. And you know that saying … ‘You never know what you have until it’s gone.’ And now I finally know what they mean.”

“I lost two of the things that really meant the most to me. That someone completed my world, completed me, period,” he continued. “But I just hadn’t made that transition to where I needed to be the best man that I could, or best husband that I could. I didn’t make it all the way, fully.”

3. Lozada Dated MLB Star Carl Crawford & They Had a Son In 2014

Lozada started dating Carl Crawford in 2013, and the couple gave birth to their son Carl Leo Crawford on March 24, 2014. They broke up three years later. During an interview with the Breakfast Club, she revealed that Crawford’s infidelity was what led to the demise of their relationship and their engagement.

“I think he did [have the intention of settling down],” Evelyn shared. “I think we had a good run and somewhere it went left. We never argued in our relationship. [But] when I found out that something was off … a friend [told me]. I had a conversation with [Carl] and he admitted it. And he was straight up. And he was like, ‘I’m sorry. You don’t deserve this.’” Lozada also said that she and Crawford were planning to have another child when she found out about the infidelity.

“I had just done three cycles of IVf,” she revealed. “We were getting married that summer. It was hard for me to move forward from that. I’m older, now.” Lozada and Crawford co-parent their son, and the former said that Carl, Jr. is a perfect combination of both of them. “He just be (sic), like, on the floor and saying crazy stuff,” she laughed. “He has a good combination of Carl and I because Carl has no filter.”

4. Lozada Briefly Dated Rapper French Montana In 2018

The briefest of Lozada’s high-profile relationships came when she dated rapper French Montana. The couple first hooked up in late 2017, when Lozada was coming off her split from Carl Crawford. They spent New Year’s Eve together in Las Vegas, and Lozada celebrated her birthday at Montana’s house in Los Angeles.

Despite the attention they received from outlets, the Blast reports that Lozada and Montana cooled off by March 2018. The former posted a photo of herself on Instagram on March 31, with a caption that read, “single life & loving it.” The couple are reportedly still friends, as they never considered their relationship to be extremely serious.

5. Lozada Said She & Rob Kardashian Are ‘Just Friends’ After Dating Rumors Surfaced

Lozada was recently linked to Rob Kardashian after they exchanged flirtatious messages on Twitter. Despite the rumors of their involvement, however, Lozada set the record straight during an interview with In Touch Weekly. “He’s more like a friend,” she explained.

“I sent him a Father’s Day text message and we’re not filtered. Him neither,” Lozada added. “So I said ‘Happy Father’s Day Big D– Rob,’ is what I said and he laughed and he was like ‘I bet you won’t say that to the world,’ and I said ‘don’t test me because I will.’ So it started out as a dare and then he said what he said and that was it but I keep saying I’ve never seen his sausage, I have no idea what his sausage looks like.”

As for her current status, Lozada said that she’s “actively single” and loving it.