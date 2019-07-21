‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 5 Episode 9: Spoilers, Promo Trailer & Air Date

We’re now embarking on a midseason hiatus for Fear the Walking Dead. How long will we have to wait until the show returns? And what’s going to happen next? Here are all the details. This post will have spoilers for Fear Episode 8 and 9.

FTWD Returns August 11 & Will Be Filmed Similarly to ‘The Office’

Ever year Fear the Walking Dead takes a long break in the middle of the season. This is so the show’s finale can be timed for either the same day or the week before The Walking Dead returns for its new season. This year is no exception, since tonight is the midseason finale for Fear.

Fear the Walking Dead returns on August 11, 2019.

The first episode will be filmed like The Office, with confessionals and found footage, according to The Walking Dead‘s Twitter account. The photos below are some screenshots from the trailer that appear to be from that episode.

The description for Episode 9 reads: “The group, traveling in a convoy, doubles-down on their mission to help survivors; in an effort to encourage more survivors to reach out, Al, Luciana and Charlie document Morgan and the gang on a dangerous mission to help a reclusive survivor.” The episode will be called “Channel 4.”

More Clues for the Second Half Can Be Found in the Trailer

A trailer for Fear has already released. You can watch it below.

The trailer was released at Comic-Con before Episode 8 aired on AMC. (Episode 8 was released on July 19 on AMC Premiere.)

The trailer begins with a monologue from Morgan talking about how he wants to help others because someone helped him. Episode 8 ended with a woman reaching out to Morgan and the gang on a walkie talkie after seeing their plane in the air and realizing they were legitimate. Right after her call, Logan appeared and warned them that they needed to find the gasoline cache his partner has first, because they’re about to not be able to help anyone if Logan’s “group” finds the gasoline first.

Morgan, I noticed, still wears his wedding ring. However, I’m still betting there’s going to be a love connection with Grace. (And yes, the song in the background during that part of the trailer is … interesting.)

It also looks like Logan is back with his group and NOT working with the crew after all, unless he’s doing the whole double agent thing.

And this guy is a talented actor. He was a main character on Colony, another post-apocalyptic show, if I’m recognizing the right person.

We’ll have more Daniel and Skidmark scenes, which is what I care about the most, personally.

And there will be scenes involving a group on horseback. I’m guessing these are NOT the people with Logan, but a different group.

It will be a pretty intense second-half of the season no doubt, based on this trailer. It will be interesting to see how they pull off an Office-like episode for Fear the Walking Dead’s return.