‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 6 Finale Script Released: See the Craziest Reveals

The Game of Thrones finale script has been released on Emmys.com. It was released because David Benioff & D.B. Weiss were nominated for “Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series” based on their series finale script, The Iron Throne. But now fans are getting angry about the finale all over again as they read the script and see moments that just don’t make sense. Here’s how you can read the script yourself, along with some of the best reactions and craziest moments found in the finale script.

This post has major spoilers for Season 8.

If you want to read the script for yourself, you can find it on the Emmys.com website here.

Tyrion ‘Has Come to Expect Strange Answers from Bran’

When Tyrion said that Bran should be King and was waiting for his answer, the script reads:

Finally Bran looks around, at all the important people waiting to hear his decision. He looks at Tyrion. Bran doesn’t really smile anymore but there is the smallest hint of amusement on his face as he answers. BRAN: Why do you think I came all this way? A strange response but Tyrion has come to expect strange answers from Bran.

Fans have a good point about this moment. Shouldn’t Tyrion have realized that Bran let everyone burn if he knew what was happening?

Jon Has Nothing To Live For & Drogon Accidentally Burned the Iron Throne

After Jon killed Daenerys, he realizes that he has nothing to live for, we’re told. That’s why he didn’t run when Drogon showed up.

Jon doesn’t flee. He has no interest in avoiding death; he has nothing left to live for. He stands and steps away from Dany’s body.

But he’s also apparently still in love with Daenerys, because on Page 18 the script says:

“He looks into the eyes of the woman he loves.”

This kind of runs counter to an earlier episode, when we were supposed to believe that Jon was really disturbed by learning that Dany was his aunt and he didn’t want to kiss her anymore. Remember when Daenerys said “fear it is?” after Jon rejected her? Now we’re told that he loves Daenerys again…

(We also saw that there was a cut line on page 16 where Dany told Jon about her vision of the Iron Throne. “In a vision. The roof, the snow, the throne… (beat) It all looked exactly like this,” the script reads.)

After Jon kills Dany, the script tells us that Drogon will not kill Jon (though it doesn’t explain why.) It also says that Drogon accidentally burned the Iron Throne and didn’t do it on purpose. This is on Page 20 of the script.

But the blast is not for him. Drogon wants to burn the world but he will not kill Jon. He breathes fire on the back wall, blasting down what remains of the great red blocks of stone. We look over Jon’s shoulder as the fire sweeps toward the throne– not the target of Drogon’s wrath, just a dumb bystander caught up in the conflagration.”

Yara Didn’t Demand Jon’s Punishment Because She Was Afraid of Arya

This part is a little odd too, given what we know about Yara. The line was cut from the script, which you can read on Page 23.

YARA: Some of you may be quick to forgive. The Ironborn are not. I swore to follow Daenerys Targaryen… She freed us from a tyrant. Cersei is gone because of her. And Jon Snow put a knife in her heart. Let the Unsullied give him what he deserves. ARYA: Say another word about killing my brother and I’ll cut your throat. Yara opens her mouth to respond but sees the look on Arya’s face. Yara is as tough as they come, but Arya– Arya’s different.

Some fans have pointed out that Yara didn’t have much choice, since the Iron Islands were in shambles and so many had followed Euron over her anyway.

Dany Is a ‘Satanic Majesty’ in the Script

Remember that beautiful moment that showed Drogon’s wings unfurling behind Daenerys? The script kind of makes it less beautiful. You can read it on Page 5.

Drogon lands out of sight beyond the top of the stairs. Jon climbs the stairway. When he nears the top he sees Dany, already dismounted, walking towards him. For a moment, Drogon’s unfolding wings spread behind her back, an unsettling image. Her Satanic Majesty’s Request.

So it seems they’re saying that moment was Dany’s intentional request of Drogon, and D&D think of her as “Satanic Majesty.”

Jon and Sansa Failed Geography

When Arya shares her future plans with Jon and Sansa and asks “What’s west of Westeros?” the script has this gem on Page 34:

Jon and Sansa look at each other. They both failed geography.”

Fans are really annoyed by that one.

When Bran Offers To Look for Drogon, We’re Told It’s Weird, But So Is Bran

The script doesn’t offer much in the way of revealing why Bran wants Drogon. Bran tells Bronn: “Perhaps I can find him. Do carry on with the rest.”

Then the script comments at the bottom of page 37: “That’s weird. But so is the new king.”

Bran Is More Interested in a Bug than Discussions About His Being King

Bran really doesn’t have much substance in the script, which is sad. There’s one place on Page 26 when Tyrion says: “And who has a better story than Bran the Broken?” You’d expect some kind of reaction from Bran. But the script tells us: “Bran doesn’t look shocked. Simply uninterested. But that doesn’t bother Tyrion.”

Then while Tyrion’s speaking about Bran leading everyone, the script tells us:

As Tyrion speaks, Bran looks down at the armrest of his wheelchair. A tiny pill bug crawls along the wood… Bran puts his hand down and lets the bug crawl into his palm… Bran sets his hand back on the arm rest and lets the pill bug crawl off and resume his journey.”

Fans had a lot of fun with this scene.

And this meme was shared by u/RapsFanMike.

And why does everyone agree that Bran’s the right choice to be King?

Edmure agrees because he thinks Bran will give him some influence at the court.

“Gendry is happy to go along” we’re told on Page 28. Yara goes along with it because her brother died defending Bran. “Yara has heard that her brother died defending Bran. She knows this choice would make Theon happy.”

It would have been nice if we were shown this in the scene itself.

Brienne agrees because she’s a “Stark loyalist.”

We’re also told in the script that Bran is omniscient. That’s on Page 35 when Jon apologizes for not being there for Bran and is told he was right where he needed to be. “Hard to argue with omniscience,” the script tells us.

As far as Brienne’s decision to write what she did about Jaime, we’re just told on Page 35 that “Brienne takes a moment to think about a man she both hated and loved, often at the same time. Then she collects herself, her duty done. She has somewhere important to be. She closes The White Book.”

As far as where Jon was going at the end of Episode 6, we still don’t know. Here’s what Page 44 of the script tells us:

In a shot mirroring the first image of the pilot, we see Jon and Tormund through the grate of the tunnel as the gate rises, from a POV inside the tunnel… In a two shot that mirrors another shot from the pilot, Jon and Tormund wait for the gate to finish opening. We see them emerge from the tunnel. Things still look very similar to the pilot shots, except Ghost is with them. Then some Free Folk step into the fg, following them. Overhead, from the top of the wall, we see more emerge, following Jon and Tormund. And in a much wider side angle: Jon and Tormund with hundreds of Free Folk following behind them, walking away from the Wall. Many children are amongst them. They all cross the No Man’s Land between the Wall and the northern forest. Patches of grass show through what used to be frozen tundra. Ghost lopes out ahead of Jon, as Jon rides toward camera. Tormund rides beside him, and the last of the Free Folk are behind them. Jon and company ride away from camera. As Ghost, Jon and the rest cross the treeline, we slowly pull back, and watch them disappear into the forest.

The Throne Room Was Covered in Snow, Not Ash

Oh, and those scenes where we wondered if the Throne Room was covered in ash or not? Turns out it was SNOW according to the script. This is on Page 15.

Dany stands in the Throne Room. It looks just like it did in her vision, only the area behind the Iron Throne has been destroyed altogether. I.e., no window behind throne, Lannister or otherwise. The snow falls lightly through the collapsed roof as she steps past the pillars, down the central aisle. Rubble from the fallen roof is visible on the floor, covered in a layer of snow.”

Earlier in the episode, Drogon arose from either snow or ash that covered him, surprising Jon. On Page 15, that scene was worded a little differently. His black scales simply blended with the black rubble, according to the script.