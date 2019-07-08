Garth Brooks Dive Bar Tour: 5 Fast Facts

Garth Brooks’ Dive Bar Tour is set to kick off in Chicago on Monday, July 15, 2019, according to the country music star’s Facebook page.

Brooks teamed up with Seagram’s 7 “to make National Dive Bar Day last all summer long!” While Brooks made sure to say that the brand is not sponsoring the event, Seagram’s is choosing all of the locations for the seven-day tour. Seagram’s has started an initiative to “save the dive bar” and Brooks wants to help.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Tour Was Inspired by Brooks’ Song ‘Dive Bar’ With Blake Shelton

Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton teamed up for a new song called “Dive Bar.” According to Taste of Country, the tune is a “good old summertime anthem that has Brooks and Shelton bringing the party to a dive bar!”

“It’s something that should not see extinction because sometimes, man, that’s your church,” Brooks said in a live video on Facebook. “A church is people who are like you and sometimes you just need a shoulder to lean on and that’s what a dive bar is.”

The outlet reports that the two will perform their duet together live for the first time when at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho on July 19, 2019.

Some people are wondering whether or not Blake Shelton will come along on the Dive Bar Tour. They will just have to wait and see!

2. Brooks Announced the Tour on National Dive Bar Day

According to the National Day Calendar, July 7 is National Macaroni Day, National Strawberry Sundae Day, National Father Daughter Take a Walk Day, and, most importantly, National Dive Bar Day!

Brooks was savvy enough to make the announcement of a 7-day tour on 7/7 with Seagram’s 7.

Singer-songwriter Mitch Russel promoted the tour to his followers on Twitter while holding a beer and wearing a blue shirt with yellow lettering which read “support your local dive bar.”

“Happy National #divebar Day! Y’all should head over to @garthbrooks page if you haven’t heard the news…he’s doing a Dive Bar tour in 7 cities this summer! Gonna be badass!”

3. Brooks Announced the First Date and City

While Garth couldn’t say the name of the first stop on the Dive Bar Tour, he could say announce the date and the city. In a live video to his Facebook page, Garth said the first show will be on Monday, July 15, 2019.

“It’s gotta be Chicago,” Brooks said.

The tour announcement video has racked up over 250,000 views, more than 8,000 likes, and has been shared almost 1,000 times. The comment section was blowing up with excitement about the upcoming tour.

The location announcement will come via area radio stations around 5 p.m. Brooks encourages everyone to tune into their local country radio station for ticket information. He preaches that the country music stations are always the window between the artists and the people that “allow them to be an artist.”

4. The Rest of the Tour Dates Will Be Announced on July 15, 2019

According to Taste of Country, the remainder of the Dive Bar Tour dates will be announced on the first day of the tour, July 15. That is also the day Brooks and Shelton will release “Dive Bar” to Amazon Music as part of Amazon Prime Day.

While the rest of the locations have not been announced, Brooks says he is “coming to a dive bar near you.” Fans are filling the comment section with dive bar suggestions for the singer.

“Hoping you are coming to a #DiveBar near me in Ohio!!! Love you!!❤❤” Darcy Edgell wrote on Twitter.

Kim Parker said, “Hoping @TheGrizzlyRose is one of your stops!!! You could bring @blakeshelton !! 🤞🤞”

5. People Are Reacting to the Announcement on Social Media

If @garthbrooks comes to play at Suds and Duds in Greensboro on his dive bar tour I will buy him one beer and pay for one load of laundry. #Makeithappen — Mark (@NotTheMarkyMark) July 8, 2019

Mark promised that he would by Brooks a drink and pay for one load of laundry if he comes to Suds and Duds in Greensboro, North Carolina on his tour.

We heard @garthbrooks is going on a "Dive bar tour" in honor of his new song Dive bar. We're thinking Michigan has the perfect bar for him right here in Harrison township 😮 — Jefferson Street Pub (@PubJefferson) July 8, 2019

Jefferson Street Pub in Harrison, Michigan, threw its hat in the ring for a chance to be one of the stops on Brooks’ tour.

i will drive 8 hours in any direction for this garth brooks dive bar tour — cecile duncan (@suhhseal) July 8, 2019

Cecile Duncan is a devoted fan, saying she would drive eight hours in any direction for the Dive Bar Tour.

If Garth Brooks’ dive bar tour does not stop at Buttermilk I’m gonna climb the empire state building like King Kong — Nick Miller (@NickMillerMusic) July 8, 2019

Nick Miller said if Garth doesn’t come to play at Buttermilk in Brooklyn, he will “climb the empire state building like King Kong.”