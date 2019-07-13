Gigi Gorgeous & Nats Getty: 5 Fast Facts

Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty tied the knot on Friday, July 12, 2019, according to social media posts from the couple.

Gigi is a beauty guru with 2.2 million followers on Instagram and another 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube. Nats is a clothing designer with over 50,000 followers on Instagram between her personal and brand accounts.

The two started appearing on each other’s social media in 2016 and have been virtually inseparable ever since. Gigi says that Nats is the love of her life, while Nats describes herself as Gigi’s biggest fan.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Gigi Started Her YouTube Career as a Gay Canadian Boy

In 2017, Gigi shared the official trailer for “This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous” on her YouTube channel. The video, which shows the story of her life, has been viewed almost 54 million times.

Gigi Gorgeous was born Gregory Lazzarato in Canada. Gigi initially started doing makeup tutorials on YouTube. In the video, she says that the camera became her therapist and YouTube became her diary.

Gigi initially came out as gay and amassed a legion of followers and fans, however, she still didn’t feel right. After her mother was diagnosed with cancer, she decided to transition to a female. Gigi even published a book called “He Said She Said” about the ups and downs of her transgender journey.

“Today, Gigi Gorgeous is beloved for her critically-acclaimed documentary, her outrageous sense of humor, her no-holds-barred honesty, and her glam Hollywood lifestyle,” the book description reads. “Ten years ago, she was a gawky Canadian teen named Gregory. In He Said, She Said, Gigi brings us on her personal journey from Gregory to Gigi, going deeper than ever before and exposing her vulnerability behind each struggle and triumph, with her signature humor on every page.”

2. Nats is the Designer Behind Strike Oil

Nats is the great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. Fittingly, she created a brand called Strike Oil, which both she and Gigi promote on their social media channels.

According to its website, “Strike Oil is a lifestyle, a state of mind. Proudly created in Los Angeles for the misfits and the outcasts, the unseen and the unheard, for anyone who is different because different is dope.”

While the items are relatively pricey, the site ensures that all of the products are made in the USA and their employees and contractors are paid a living wage, which is reflected in the cost of each garment.

3. Nats Proposed to Gigi In Paris in 2018

After two years of dating, Nats proposed to Gigi in an unbelievably romantic way in Paris, France on March 1, 2018. The entire thing was captured on video and posted to Gigi’s Instagram several days later.

In the short video, the two can be seen walking to a helicopter, Nats in a black suit and Gigi in a green gown. The couple took a helicopter to a locale decked out with friends, flowers, and candles. Nats led Gigi outside where “Will You Marry Me?” was projected on the side of the building with bright pink lights. The proposal was followed by an outstanding fireworks display. Gigi can be seen flaunting her beautiful ring and shouting “I’m engaged to the love of my life!” in the foyer.

“Engaged to the love of my life @gigigorgeous,” Nats wrote on Instagram.

4. Gigi and Nats Got Married on July 12, 2019

“WE GETTING MARRIED TOMORROW,” Nats wrote on Instagram.

According to People, Gigi and Nats tied the knot in a beachfront wedding at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California. Gigi and her bridesmaids wore custom Michael Costello dresses while Nats and her party wore clothing from Strike Oil. Gigi reportedly had two outfit changes throughout the event, which were also custom Michael Costello.

The outlet reported that the wedding extravaganza, which featured a classy, elegant look of all-white and light pink rose accents, was attended by 220 people. It was planned and officiated by Mindy Weiss. Everyday People, a live band, perform at the reception.

5. Gigi and Nats Are Trying To Start a Family

In an August 2018 video on her YouTube channel, Gigi talks about transgender pregnancy. She prefaces by saying that she is in a very committed relationship with Nats, and with that comes thoughts of marriage and family. Gigi fights back tears as she talks about always wanting to get married and have children, despite never believing it would actually happen.

Gigi says she is embarrassed to talk about the topic because pregnancy is all she has ever wanted, however, as a transgender woman she cannot get pregnant. She said it makes her feel inferior to genetic women. In an interview that if she could get pregnant, she would do it in a heartbeat. But she says that she and Nats will find a way around it.

In another video she posted in December 2018, Gigi shares an experience she had going to a sperm bank. She started by saying that she and Nats have chosen to see a Beverly Hills IVF specialist to “freeze their stuff” and create an embryo. Gigi goes into detail about the process, which more that one million people have watched.