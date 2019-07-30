Haley Stevens, Jed Wyatt’s Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jed Wyatt is a front-runner on The Bachelorette 2019, competing for the love of pageant queen Hannah Brown. On the show, Wyatt has admitted to Brown that he initially applied for the show in order to promote his music career, so it was no surprise when he bragged about his music to Brown’s dad when they met. But, was that the only reason Wyatt was on the show? According to Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, he left to be on the show to promote himself professionally while they were in a relationship.

In an interview with People, Stevens said, “He told me [early on] that he had applied. He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career … He wanted a platform. He kept telling me, ‘I don’t want my dad to have to help me pay rent anymore.’ He said he only wanted to be top five … to be a major player so that it would be beneficial.”

Stevens continued, revealing that “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it. We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A. He called me when he landed. He said, ‘I love you, and I’ll call you when I get back.’” Stevens told People that Wyatt assured her that his being on the show wasn’t real and that it was “acting”. But, Stevens said Wyatt “ghosted” her after filming was over. She didn’t hear from him.

So, who is Haley Stevens? Get to know more about her and her relationship with Wyatt in our 5 Fast Facts below.

1. Haley Stevens Feels Sorry for “Bachelorette” Star Hannah Brown

When speaking with Us Weekly, Stevens said that she has no ill will towards Hannah Brown. In fact, Stevens complimented her and said she feels sorry for Brown being involved with Wyatt. Stevens said, “She’s just so genuine. I feel guilty for that because while on the front end, I was just loving this person and doing what was best for him, now it’s like, there’s this other person and this other heart that’s involved in this.”

She continued, “There’s no good that could ever come from me warning her off or telling her to run. All that I can say is, I have seen and have felt in the past few days, a tiny taste of what she has dealt with being in the public eye. She made all of these decisions and she has to stand by these decisions on the show, and she is so strong. The comments that you read about her and the decisions that she’s made, the fact that she holds her head up high and stands by that and has handled everything with grace, that is a strong woman that will make the best decision for herself, no matter what that decision is.”

Hannah Brown has been very vocal this season, about wanting someone who is in it for “the right reasons”. She kicked off one contestant on the premiere episode for supposedly having a girlfriend back home, so, for a front-runner to have this kind of scandal going on, it’s unheard of in Bachelor and Bachelorette history.

2. Stevens Has Made Texts From Jed Wyatt Public

It's all "444" til you fall in love with #TheBachelorette This last text from Jeb to his EX before leaving for show …🤦‍♀️🤣 #jedwyatt #ghosted pic.twitter.com/9RpzS9GkNF — Nicholeish (@NICHOLE1229) July 9, 2019

During an interview with Us Weekly, Stevens released text messages from Wyatt, telling her he loved her. Stevens said that Wyatt was texting her, “I love you. Don’t forget that.”

Stevens said that Wyatt didn’t contact her when he returned home from filming, but called her after a couple of weeks. But, Stevens told Us Weekly, “At that point I’m like, ‘OK, you’ve been home for two weeks. You have no explanation for me. What are you going to say that’s going to make me feel better or that’s going to change any of this?’” So, she said she ignored his call.

When talking to People, Stevens said she felt like a backup plan for Wyatt, if things didn’t work out for him on the show. Stevens explained, “Everything in me wants to believe that he meant everything he said and got caught up in [the show]. I don’t believe he’s a terrible person, but it’s a terrible situation. And part of me thinks I was the backup plan and he wanted me to be here in case it didn’t work out. I feel 100 percent betrayed.”

3. Like Jed Wyatt, Stevens Is Also a Musician

Stevens is a musician, just as Wyatt is, and that’s why she said she was supportive of his going on The Bachelorette to promote his career. When speaking with Us Weekly, Stevens recalled, “As you know, in show business, you sign contracts and casting things go on for months and months and months and they maybe happen. But as a fellow musician and as somebody that just loves this person I’m like, ‘Why would I hold him back from this opportunity?’ I know the premise of the show. Even though that’s not an ideal situation for our current relationship, when you’re not in it, it seems like a movie. It seems like it’s just a TV show. You don’t necessarily think about the fact that hearts are going to get involved, there are going to be feelings involved.”

Weeks later, Wyatt and Stevens actually ran into each other at a music event where they were each playing sets – CMA Fest. Stevens said Wyatt came up to her and complimented her music before asking her if she was okay. Stevens remembered, “I’m standing in a group of people. I can’t really just say, ‘No, I’m devastated.’ So I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. How are you?’ And he said, ‘It’s weird … everything that’s happening, and it’s all happening so quickly.’”

Stevens is in a band called Sweet Leah, that consists of Stevens and another artist named Julia Kate Snow. In the bio section of the duo’s website, Sweet Leah is described as this, “Drawing inspiration from the likes of the classics: Bobby Gentry, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Marshall Tucker Band, as well as more modern acts: Whiskey Myers, Grace Potter, and The Cadillac 3, Sweet Leah is far from your ordinary country music group. Known for their shocking harmonies, no-holds-barred lyrics, and unforgettable stage presence, Sweet Leah is sure to have you grabbing another cold beer and singing along.”

4. Jed Wyatt Is Reported to Have Cheated on Haley Stevens

Blogger Reality Steve spoke with Stevens and he came to her with information about Wyatt allegedly cheating on her with other women. Reality Steve then tweeted, “I’m gonna say this once: after that accidental reveal towards the end of the podcast with Haley about yet ANOTHER woman he was with, if any of you saw the text exchange between Jed and this woman, there might be rioting. With pitchforks. He’s lucky she doesn’t want those public.”

Reality Steve said on his podcast that, before going on a Bahamas trip with Stevens, he cheated on her. “I said that Jed slept with another woman 10 days before he was in the Bahamas with Haley. It was technically 17 days, February 3, to be exact. I’ve seen the text messages. They are clear as day as to what happened, and I’ve spoken to her numerous times myself.” The Bachelorette blogger then said, “I believe her story. She shared a lot … she had no idea about Haley or the show. Jed never brought either of those things up.”

Amid the cheating reports, rumors about Wyatt and Stevens’ speaking out, she thanked her supporters on her Instagram account, writing, “To everyone who sent an encouraging or supportive message: Thank You. You will never know how much each one has meant to me. To everyone who sent messages relating to my story I hope you know that you’re not alone. Your story matters. Your heartbreak matters. Thank you for reassuring me that mine matters too.”

5. The Scandal Is Addressed on the Finale of “The Bachelorette”

Reality Steve has reported that Jed Wyatt has to address Stevens’ claims on the live finale of The Bachelorette 2019. Bachelorette host Chris Harrison said that he personally wants to hear what Wyatt has to say for himself. In an interview with People, Harrison said, “It’s live, and I love going into a show not knowing how it’s really going to turn out. I want to hear Jed’s side of the story. I think a lot of people have spoken, and before we judge — which we’re so quick to do on Twitter — I would like to hear from him.”

On part 1 of the finale of The Bachelorette 2019, Brown has told viewers that she wants questions answered on the live After the Final Rose segment. She stated to viewers that she knows there have been rumors and that it’s been hard for her, so she wants to put the rumors to rest.

Brown said, “The past couple of months have been really tough and emotional. I know there are a lot of rumors out there. Honestly, tomorrow night, I have a lot of questions that need to be answered.”