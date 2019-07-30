When Is the Finale of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ on Hulu?

Tonight, The Handmaid’s Tale will air Season 3, episode 11 at 12 a.m. ET on July 31, 11 p.m. July 30 CT, and 9 p.m. PT July 30 on Hulu.

The Season 3 finale will air on Wednesday, August 14 at 12am ET; August 13 at 9pm PT on Hulu.

While a release date for the next season of the show has not been confirmed, Hulu did announce on last week that the series has been renewed for a fourth season. And while Game of Thrones has dominated in the Emmys with 32 nominations for its final season, Handmaid’s Tale came in second with an impressive 11 nominations despite its three episodes that were not included in the running.

This year, watching the evolution of Commander Fred Waterford has been particularly interesting, and in June, producer Bruce Miller spoke to TV Line about Fred’s changed attitude on the show. “Fred scared himself,” Miller explained. “Seeing his wife get dragged away, and seeing what his wife went through caused a come-to-Jesus moment, if you’ll excuse the expression… He loves her, he respects her, and he looks up to her. He thinks that their marriage is unique, important and beautiful. And he knows that he f–ked up.”

As for his relationship with Serena, there’s no saying where things will end up. As we’ve seen in flashbacks, the Waterfords made a good pair before Gilead, but the vastly different structures of their Gilead life seem to have driven a wedge between them.

Speaking about the remainder of the season, Miller teased TV Line, “It’s going to be interesting to see as Fred gets closer to delivering, does she get closer to Fred? And as Fred considers, ‘Well, maybe I shouldn’t deliver, maybe I can keep this ball in the air for a while, how her reaction is to that…”

Last week, Serena begged Fred to escape Gilead so the two could be reunited with their daughter, Nicole. And as for Fred, it’s not as if he isn’t considering the offer to get out of Gilead. In previews for tonight, we see the couple leaving town. In the clip, Fred asks Serena, “Where the hell are we?” He later tells the Lord to “bless [their] endeavor.”

During this evening’s episode, titled Liars, June will also meet with a group of Martha’s who have their doubts about her plans to help the children escape safely.

The Handmaid’s Tale premiered on April 26, 2017, and is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood. It follows a dystopian future where fertile subjects, aptly titled “Handmaids”, are forced into child-bearing.

The series has won a number of Primetime Emmy Awards, including the award for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Be sure to tune in tonight for Season 3, Episode 11 of The Handmaid’s Tale.