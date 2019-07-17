The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers and Recap [LIVE UPDATES]

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 episode 9, titled “Heroic,” airs tonight at 12:00 a.m. ET, 11:00 p.m. CT. The official Hulu description for the episode reads: “Confined in a hospital, June’s sanity begins to fray. An encounter with Serena Joy forces June to reassess her recent actions.” Read on for a live recap of the newest episode of the show. (WARNING! Spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up!)

Tonight’s episode will see June being punished for her walking partner Ofmatthew’s momentary lapse of judgement, after the distressed handmaid (who was being shunned by the other handmaids) decided to steal a guard’s gun and attempt to kill Aunt Lydia before she was shot down. Although it looked like Ofmatthew was killed, she wasn’t; it appears she is only brain-dead, and June is forced to stay by her bedside while she remains in a vegetative state and her child continues to grow inside her belly. June quickly starts to lose her own mind as she stays confined to the hospital with the vegetative handmaid, and it looks like she might try to assassinate Serena.

This article will explore tonight’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale in detail as we do a live recap while it airs. If you aren’t completely caught up and don’t want anything spoiled for you, this is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now or proceed at your own risk. Otherwise continue reading for details regarding tonight’s episode with LIVE UPDATES throughout the episode’s premiere. Don’t forget to refresh the page every few minutes to keep up with the live spoilers.

We will update this story as soon as the episode airs, so stayed tuned and thanks for reading! The episode airs at 12 p.m. ET on Hulu. In the meantime, catch up on spoilers for tonight’s episode here, and check back soon for live updates on “Heroic.” Keep in mind that this article will be written in real time, so please excuse the casual tone and any small mistakes that might be made initially. I will go back through and update as soon as the episode ends. Enjoy the episode and thanks for reading!

The episode opens with Ofmatthew hooked up to tubes and machines in a pure white hospital room. June is appears to be hallucinating a song in time with the beeps of Ofmatthew’s machines while she sits quietly on her knees in front of her bed.

“Ofmatthew is just a vessel now. The baby is all that matters. I suppose that’s all that’s ever mattered,” she thinks to herself as she watches doctors poor over Ofmatthew’s bed. It’s been 32 days since the incident, and apparently Aunt Lydia is forcing June to stay by her bedside because they are walking partners.

The days appear to tick on by as wives come to pray for the baby, and June still sits on her knees in front of Ofmatthew’s bed. She is joined by other handmaids from time to time, and June considers the different smells in the rooms – the wives smell like soap, the smell of the ceremony, and the handmaids smell like sweat.

“I will be here until there’s a baby … however long that takes,” June thinks to herself. She keeps thinking about the smells in the room, including how Ofmatthew smells (like decay, and the smells of a baby).

Little girls dressed in pink walk by the room frequently, and it’s clear June is hoping Hannah will one of them, although its pretty clear she is still partly hallucinating at this point.

The scene cuts to nighttime and June is trying to stand up. She’s got cruises and scrapes on her knees from sitting for so long, and considers the fact that she might be crazy. She walks toward Ofmatthew’s bed and grasps onto her breathing tube. She is thinking about pulling it out.

She does pull it out, but hospital nurses come to the rescue and make sure Ofmatthew is still breathing. It’s unclear if she hallucinated herself pulling the tube or not, but the scene cuts back to real-time and Aunt Lydia is talking to her and the rest of the handmaids while they pray for Ofmatthew.

Aunt Lydia tells Jeanine how ugly vanity is and makes her draw her hair back, and she says it isn’t fair. Ofmatthew then starts to seize as her blood pressure drops, and Aunt Lydia tells June how heartless she is for hoping she gets to see Ofmatthew “s–t herself.” They cut a slice in her femoral artery and add more fluids, and as Aunt Lydia is on her way out the door, June confronts her about when she is allowed to go home. Aunt Lydia says she is ridiculous and isn’t allowed to go home until Ofmatthew can go home. She chastises her about how she and the other handmaids treated Ofmatthew after the Martha incident, and Aunt Lydia assures her that she believes in June and that she will be fine.

As June is laying in a spare hospital bed, she continues to watch Ofmatthew and sing “Belinda Carlisle – Heaven Is A Place On Earth,” before she gets up to check out the contaminated needle disposal container. She shoves her hand in there and pulls a needle out, which is stuck in her finger, before she pulls out a used scalpel. It looks like she is once again considering killing Ofmatthew.

As she’s about to cut her throat, Jeanine comes in the room, who is apparently staying at the hospital because of her infected eye socket. They talk about the fact that Jeanine hasn’t “really” been praying for Ofmatthew, and she believes it’s her fault that Ofmatthew had another seizure. She begins to speak to her, and tells the vegetative woman that she forgives her for busting her face open with a can at the market the day Ofmatthew was shot.

June tells Jeanine she knows how they can help her, and shows her the scalpel, which is clearly a bad idea because Jeanine doesn’t believe it’s the right thing to do. Jeanine asks what Ofmatthew and the baby “ever did to her,” and tells June that she can’t kill her because she’s “one of us.”

