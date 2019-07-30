Hannah Brown Is ‘Moving to LA’ & Might Be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Hannah Brown will end her run as The Bachelorette on Tuesday, July 30, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s done with reality television. In fact, Reality Steve recently said that Hannah is moving to Los Angeles — and there are already an abundance of rumors that she is going to be on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

“Yeah, she’s moving to LA so the speculation has already begun she’s either doing DWTS or will be involved in something TV-related. I mean, why else would you be moving there right after your season?” Steve said in response to a fan email.

Hannah participated in beauty pageants before getting into interior design. She has called Alabama home for all of her adult life.

Here’s what you need to know:

It’s Fairly Common for ‘Bachelor/ette’ Stars to Join ‘DWTS’ Depending on Their Popularity

Hannah certainly wouldn’t be the first Bachelor/ette star to join the cast of Dancing With the Stars following her season. Former Bachelors, Nick Viall, Chris Soules, Jake Pavelka, and Sean Lowe all traded in roses for dancing shoes after trying to find love on television. As far as Bachelorettes go, Trista Sutter — the very first Bachelorette — was the only one to ink a deal that landed her on the dance floor.

Interestingly, Melissa Rycroft, who was on The Bachelor as a contestant, also did DWTS. She had a great run on the show, finishing in third place along with her dance-pro partner, Tony Dovolani. Rycroft returned to the ballroom for another go, winning the All-Stars season.

It’s unknown if Hannah has been in talks with producers of Dancing With the Stars or if she has any interest in dancing.

Hannah’s Popularity Has Grown Since She Was First Announced as ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’

When Hannah Brown was first announced as the new Bachelorette, many viewers were downright furious. Several swore up and down that they wouldn’t watch Hannah’s season, and many left some not-so-nice comments about Hannah (and ABC producers) on social media. Over the past several weeks, many people have softened up on Hannah and she seems to have won many people over.

Although Hannah’s season hasn’t been the most exciting, Hannah’s popularity seems to have grown exponentially since her season of The Bachelorette started airing. She wasn’t as awkward and dry as she was on last years After the Final Rose. She seemed more natural, down-to-earth, and comfortable in front of the camera even on live segments. It has been hard not to like Hannah Brown!

Additionally, Hannah’s Instagram following has grown to more than 1.7 million. That opens a lot of doors for Alabama Hannah, who can earn money by becoming an Instagram influencer or joining forces with companies and promoting their products.

Regardless of what Hannah decides to do, it seems like she’s going to have a lot of options.

READ NEXT: Will Hannah & Peter Get Back Together?