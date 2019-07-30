Does Hannah B Get Engaged on ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale? Is She Single?

Part 2 of the finale of The Bachelorette 2019 airs on July 30, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the ABC network. Hannah Brown will have to decide which one of the final 2 is her happily ever after … but, is it truly a happy ending? Before we get into all the spoilers on what happens on the season 15 finale, who Brown chooses, her relationship status today and more, THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING.

For those who do NOT want to know about the reported winner, whether or not Brown gets engaged and what she and the winner are up to now, STOP READING.

Now let’s get into answering all the questions that viewers may want to know …

Does Hannah B. Get Engaged on “The Bachelorette” Finale?

According to Reality Steve, Hannah Brown did get engaged when filming the finale episode for season 15. And, after filming, she appeared in the audience of American Idol and said that she was very “happy”. So, even though some promo clips of the finale may cause speculation about whether or not Brown accepts a proposal, Reality Steve has reported that she does.

Who Does Hannah Brown Pick?”

The final 2 contestants are Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt, but only one of them is the winner. If it were up to Brown’s family, she would choose Cameron, as her parents felt he was the most genuine and good for her. But, Reality Steve reported that Brown chose Jed Wyatt and accepted his proposal.

Brown’s parents worried that Wyatt might be too focused on his music career and also were concerned about his ability to provide for their daughter.

Does Hannah Brown Break Up With Jed Wyatt?

During part 1 of the season finale, Cosmopolitan reported that Brown “hinted” about breaking up with the winner. In front of a live audience, Brown stated, “Since that last day in Greece, the past couple of months have been really tough and emotional. I know there are a lot of rumors out there, and honestly, tomorrow night, I don’t know what’s gonna happen. But I have a lot of questions that need to be answered, so hope I’ll be able to do that.” Well, according to Reality Steve, Brown broke off her engagement with Wyatt after reports came out about him joining the show while in a relationship.

Is Hannah Brown Single Today?

With Brown no longer dating Jed Wyatt, there are no reports of her being with anyone else. So, as far as reports go, she is single. But, some fans of the show are hoping that Brown is able to get back together with one of her front-runners. According to Life & Style, one Twitter user wrote, “I just have this feeling Hannah picks Jed and I just can’t live with the fact of that being true because I want her to be with Peter or Tyler more than anything.”

Will Jed Wyatt Address the Girlfriend Rumors?

According to Reality Steve, Wyatt’s girlfriend scandal will be addressed during the live second part of the 2019 finale. And, according to Hannah Brown, she wants to get to the bottom of the claims that Wyatt had a girlfriend named Haley Stevens while filming.