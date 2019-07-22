Hannah Brown’s Contestants Who Are on the Men Tell-All Special

The Bachelorette season 15 has been one of the franchise’s most dramatic, both on and off-screen. On Monday, July 22, ahead of the season finale, ABC airs the “Men Tell All” special, where many of the eliminated contestants will get to confront Hannah Brown and one another for the first time since they finished filming.

The official synopsis for the Men Tell All special reads “Hannah faces the men she rejected, and the 17 jilted bachelors confront her; Luke P.’s stunning final standoff in Greece is revealed; a preview of Season 6 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.'” Since there were 30 contestants this season, that means that 13 of the men were not present for the confrontation.

The promo video shows some of the men featured in the Tell-All. The pre-taped event included fan-favorite Mike Johnson, John Paul Jones, Luke S., Cam, Connor S., Dylan Barbour, Dustin Kendrick, Devin, Garrett, Kevin, Matt Donald, Joe (the Box King), and Daron.

Since Peter, Jed, and Tyler are still in the running as the reality dating show heads into its finale, they will not be a part of the Men Tell All special. They should, as has been customary in past seasons, be present for the live “After the Final Rose” special that follows next week’s finale.

It is also unlikely that Tyler G. was included in the MTA line-up. He was quietly removed from production after episode 2, due to accusations that concerned ABC about his character. Other absent castmembers may go unnoticed by viewers, especially if they were eliminated on night one or two of the season.

Although previews show that Luke Parker returned one last time to try to win back Hannah’s heart in Greece and that last encounter will air before the “Men Tell All” kicks off, Luke will be a major part of the special. Host Chris Harrison told People Magazine after the taping ““I gave Luke so many chances tonight to redeem himself, to fix things, to fall on the sword. He never really got there, I don’t think.” Luke was portrayed as a villain both in his relationship with Hannah and his inability to get along with the other contestants, so expect the men to call him out for the drama he caused throughout the season.

In addition to the Luke-centric drama, expect some touching moments of closure that have been teased in preview – Mike’s couch interview with Chris Harrison could solidify him as Bachelor Nation’s top pick for the next Bachelor. Bachelor in Paradise will also be a major topic of conversation among the men, especially since this season’s cast includes season 15 Bachelorette rejects including John Paul Jones and Dylan Barbour.

Tune in to The Bachelorette season 15, Monday nights at 8pm on ABC.