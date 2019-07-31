Hannah Brown’s Break Up Over Cheating on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Finale

This entire post is a giant spoiler about the finale of The Bachelorette 2019. If you do NOT want to know what happens to Brown and the season 15 winner, STOP READING NOW.

After getting engaged, Brown revealed on the finale that on the second night after the proposal, Jed Wyatt, the winner, revealed a secret. He said that he was dating a girl before he left to film the show but that he had ended the relationship prior to being on the show. Brown said she tried to overlook this and believed him. But soon, articles started coming out, with a girl named Haley Stevens, who claimed to have been Wyatt’s girlfriend.

In a pre-taped segment, Wyatt met up with Brown and she said she didn’t know how the conversation was going to go because of how hurt she was over the scandal.

Hannah Brown Ended the Engagement

Brown asked Wyatt why he waited so long to tell her about Stevens and he said there are two very different views about what actually happened. Wyatt said that he was “very single” when he met Stevens and he said he didn’t feel like it was an exclusive relationship. Wyatt said he and Stevens only hung out a few times. Brown was becoming increasingly upset.

Wyatt said he never called Stevens his girlfriend and he was still “hooking up with other chicks”, as Brown put it. Brown was dissatisfied with the way that Wyatt was describing the dating relationship.

Wyatt admitted to Brown that the show was just for his music career and that he told Stevens that it was a great opportunity for him. He said that Stevens was sad that he was leaving and he said he was drunk when he told Stevens that he loved her, though he said it’s not an excuse. Brown said that he had seen the text messages where he wrote “I love you” to Stevens …

And so, Wyatt was caught. He said that in his head he ended the relationship, but he didn’t verbalize it. He admitted to having sex with Stevens the night before he left to film The Bachelorette.

Jed Wyatt Cheated on Hannah Brown

Brown then drops a bombshell, saying she got messages from girls in his apartment after she had visited him in Nashville.

In the middle of her talk with Wyatt, Brown left the room to go outside and think. When she returned, Wyatt said that he meant everything he said when he proposed. He said that whatever he needs to do to repair their relationship, he wanted to do.

Brown then asked Wyatt went through his mind when she eliminated a contestant named Scott on episode 1 for having a girlfriend. Wyatt maintained that he didn’t “have a girlfriend”, but that it was “a shitty thing to do”. He said he’s not proud of his actions and that he didn’t want to cry on camera. Brown said, “Who cares, Jed?”

Brown told Wyatt that it bothered her that when he went home, he told his friends “I won,” rather than “I got engaged”. Brown said that she now understands why his family was so skeptical of the relationship when she met them on his hometown date. Wyatt said he wanted to be a better man.

In response, Brown said she felt like this experience had been taken away from her because she didn’t get the truth. Wyatt said, “I’m sorry. You don’t deserve this.” He said he wants to be someone that Brown is proud of and, with that, Brown started to play with her engagement ring on her finger. Brown pointed to the ring and said to Wyatt that “This doesn’t mean the same thing. That’s not what I said ‘yes’ to.” She then took off the ring and put it on the coffee table.

Brown said she deserves to question the relationship and Wyatt said she had the right to be angry with him.

This is where the pre-taped footage left off and the live segment picked up.

Hannah Brown Dumped Jed Wyatt

Before Wyatt took the stage, Brown sat down with host Chris Harrison to talk about the situation. Brown said she found out that Wyatt had a girlfriend the day after they got engaged. But, the info she had gotten was from Wyatt, who told her there was someone he was dating before filming. He also told Brown that he ended it a week before leaving to film. He also said that he was just hanging out with her (Haley Stevens) and not in a relationship.

Brown then found out about Haley Stevens’ People Magazine interview while she was with Wyatt, so she confronted him over the claims. Wyatt admitted to telling Stevens that he loved her. Brown then said that she circled things in the article when she saw it and she sent them to Wyatt.

Since the scandal, Brown said she’s been so angry and that she’s “gotten stronger through it”. She also revealed that she is not longer together with Wyatt. The engagement is off. Brown said, “That’s not what I said ‘yes’ to.”

Jed Wyatt Gets Confronted by Hannah Brown Live

On the live segment, when Wyatt arrived on stage, he started out by saying that he was sorry. He said that now that he’s had time to review his past behaviors, he realized he wasn’t “the best that he could be”.