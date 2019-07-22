Bachelorette: Why Does Hannah Brown Hate Luke Parker?

The Bachelorette returns tonight with a “Men Tell All” episode. Among the several relationships that will be discussed, one of the most notable is between Hannah Brown and former contestant Luke Parker. The latter has been described as the “villain” of the season, and Hannah has been open about her dislike for him since the episodes were taped. But why does she late Luke?

Hannah’s anger stems from the way that Luke talked to her during their overnight date. He said that he has been abstinent for nearly four years and plans to wait until marriage, and he shamed Hannah for not doing the same.“I just want to make sure that you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here,” he told her. “I totally have all the trust in the world in you, but at the same time, I just want to make sure we’re on the same page. Like, if you told me you’re going to have sex or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I would be wanting to go home, 100 percent.”

Hannah Dislikes Luke Because He Shamed Her for Having Sex with Another Contestant

Hannah snapped on Luke, telling him, “I have had sex. And Jesus still loves me. And from obviously how you feel, me f**ing in a windmill, you probably want to leave. And my husband would never say what you said to me.” Despite her feelings toward Luke, the Bachelorette star did say that there was a “silver lining” to their relationship.

“Even though it was difficult in the moment and it has been difficult watching it back, there’s definitely a silver lining to the relationship I had with Luke P,” she told People. “I grew a lot from that relationship. I think every time you go through a difficult relationship, you realize more and more about what you will and you won’t have in your next relationship — what you deserve and what you don’t deserve.”

Hannah Said That She’s Glad to Be Done With Luke After the ‘Men Tell All’ Episode

Hannah also said that she hopes her argument with Luke will inspire young girls not to take criticism from controlling men. “It was a very candid version of that for people to witness and to maybe see some similarities that they might have in their relationship and [ask], ‘Is this something that I’m dealing with and do I need to end this relationship?’ Or, ‘Have I been in a relationship that has hurt me before and has it caused insecurities in me now and what do I need to do to move forward?’” she explains.

“I am really thankful that I didn’t have to wait until after this season to use my platform. I’m getting to use my platform as the Bachelorette — on my season — to really make change through my experience. I’m glad if I can help anybody.” After taping the “Men Tell All” episode, Hannah told People that she was glad to be done with Luke once and for all. “I think it was good to know that it was really the last time that I would have to have interaction with him and be able to say my piece about what I’ve been able to reflect on and what I’ve learned from the relationship that I had with him,” she said.