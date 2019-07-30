Hannah Brown Update: What Is She Doing Today?

Hannah Brown went through a roller coaster of emotions on The Bachelor, then hopped back on the drama train for another ride on The Bachelorette.

It seems some high-stress moments were caught on camera and that ride didn’t stop once the cameras did.

Hannah Brown’s Instagram is mainly filled with snapshots of her time on the reality show. But her page still gives some subtle hints of where Hannah B. is now.

She shares frequent photos of professional shoots, which shows she is still modeling. She also seems to be taking some vacations and spending time with family.

THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know who Brown picks on the season 15 finale, what happened with Hannah Brown after the show, and what Hannah Brown is doing now, STOP READING NOW.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Photo From February Appears to Show an Engagement Ring on Her Finger

Hannah B. shared a photo February 26, 2019 which appears to show an engagement ring on her finger. It’s the third photo in a series she shared of herself with her family.

It’s hard to say for sure whether it is an engagement ring or not, but it looks like there is a diamond on the ring finger of her left hand. Hannah likes to wear rings, so it’s hard to say anything for sure. But the ring is conspicuously absent from other photos that show her left hand.

Hannah B. also told ET that her “heart gets broken” multiple times on Season 15 of The Bachelorette.

“Well, my heart gets broken a lot for a lot of different reasons on this season,” she said. “Of course, Luke breaks my heart, but my heart gets broken through all of this because of just learning and growing and putting my heart out there in the way that I did.”

Hannah B. Has Been Spending Time at Home & With Her Family

Hannah Brown shared she has been spending time at home and with her family since filming ended on The Bachelorette. On July 8, 2019, she shared a post referencing the Hometown Dates episode, and shared a bit of an update on the Bachelorette’s life now.

She wrote she has been rejuvenated spending time with those who have been with her “through it all.” She wrote about “heart break and life lessons.”

“Family is everything. I’ve been home for a bit recently and it feels really good to be with my people who have been with me through. it. all,” she wrote on Instagram. “To the Weber’s, Cameron’s, Parker’s, and Wyatt’s…thank you for opening your home, and supporting your son and me in opening our hearts to each other. I’m sure it’s really bizarre watching, but the moments in your home were real, taken seriously, and so very special to me.

The Bachelorette Spoilers Say Hannah Brown Called Off Her Engagement to Jed Wyatt

Jed Wyatt proposed to Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette finale, and she accepted, according to Reality Steve. He initially said Tyler Cameron was the winner and Jed Wyatt was the runner-up. He later corrected himself.

A scandal broke out when a woman named Haley Stevens told PEOPLE she was Wyatt’s girlfriend during filming of The Bachelorette. Stevens said Wyatt applied to be a contestant “as a platform” for his music career. She said he spent the night with her before he left for filming and called her right before the show began.

“He called me when he landed in L.A.,” she says. “He said, ‘I love you, and I’ll call you when I get back.’”

He never did give her that phone call, leaving her “baffled,” she said in the interview.

Reality Steve wrote in a tweet June 27, 2019 the relationship between Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt ended.

“I can confirm that Hannah broke off her engagement to Jed earlier this week. They are still ‘together,’ but the engagement is off. This isn’t a ‘don’t ever talk to me again’ from what I’m being told, but it’s also not all rainbows and daffodils either …”

He said cameras were rolling during their breakup.

Jed shared a photo of his family July 8, 2019, saying he and other contestants have received threatening letters and phone calls. He reminded his Instagram followers he, Hannah and the other contestants are real people with real lives and families.

“Hi y’all. Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will,” he wrote. “•Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health. •It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people. •I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then.”