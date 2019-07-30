Will Hannah Brown & Peter Weber Get Back Together? Fans Hope so

Hannah and Peter seemed awfully flirty on Monday night’s After the Final Rose special and fans are hoping that the two will eventually get back together.

Warning: Serious Bachelorette finale spoilers lie ahead. If you do not wish to know about what happens on the finale, you should stop reading here.

It has been widely reported that Hannah is no longer with Jed Wyatt, despite the two supposedly getting engaged on the finale. There have been plenty of rumors about Hannah reconciling with Jed or rekindling things with runner-up Tyler Cameron, but after watching last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, fans are wondering if there’s something that could be salvaged between Hannah and Peter.

The two had an incredible connection and it was undeniable as they sat on the couch opposite Chris Harrison, coming face-to-face for the first time since filming wrapped.

Here’s what you need to know:

It’s Possible That Hannah Is Single Right Now

According to Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers, Hannah broke off her engagement to Jed after finding out that he had a girlfriend just before leaving to film the show. Although it was reported that the two were still “together,” that didn’t last very long. The two supposedly called it quits completely a short while later.

Many have been wondering if Hannah and Jed will work things out. The two are expected to talk face-to-face on Tuesday night’s continuation of After the Final Rose and fans should be in for quite a show.

Although Jed has taken to social media to acknowledge the drama that has surrounded him this season, he hasn’t really explained anything publicly. That explanation is expected tonight. Hannah will also reveal whether or not she’s still engaged or if she is planning on giving things with Jed another go. If she isn’t, the door to her heart could be open for someone like Peter.

Fans Noticed Something Between Hannah & Peter and Are Wondering if the 2 Could Rekindle Their Romance

If Hannah is indeed single these days, that would explain her giddiness around Peter last night — and it would explain why she had no problem letting everyone know (including Peter’s parents, who were in the audience) that she and Peter had sex four times in the windmill. An engaged woman likely wouldn’t be sharing that information with the world, right?

At one point, the two even held hands, albeit briefly. Additionally, Hannah was getting emotional while explaining her decision to send Peter home.

“There wasn’t anything wrong and I know that’s probably hard to hear because I wish I could give you a clear, concrete answer. But, I truly thought you’d be meeting my family. I woke up that morning, honestly, it was that morning and I had to follow my heart. It was really hard for me, too,” she told him. … “I knew I was going to hurt you but I was also getting hurt, too. Because I was falling in love with you and that didn’t just go away when I said bye. It’s been really hard to watch everything … everything we had was real. … You don’t know if you’re making the right decision and I was scared I was letting go of the perfect guy,” she added.

It’s entirely possible that Hannah doesn’t want to date anyone right now after going on an emotional journey to try to find her soulmate. However, fans saw some major sparks between Hannah and Peter and social media is now filled with comments about the former couple.

“You sent home the best guy Hannah. Bring him back. Windmills are beautiful! Bring him back,” wrote one Twitter user.

“If you’re single you need to get back with your windmill lover,” wrote another.

“Please marry Peter!” exclaimed a third.

The comments didn’t stop there; dozens of people have been posting about Hannah and Peter and hope that the two decide to give things a try post-show.

