HBO Go & Now Down or Crashed? Here Are Fixes for ‘Euphoria’ Episode 7

Every week something seems to go wrong for some viewers who are trying to use HBO Go or HBO Now to stream their favorite shows, like Euphoria. So if you’re trying to watch Euphoria tonight while Episode 7 is airing and you’re having trouble, know that you’re not alone. Here are some fixes to consider.

Follow the Troubleshooting Steps for HBO Go or Now

If you need some quick troubleshooting steps from HBO Go, check out this link and choose the device that you’re using. If there’s a big issue, HBO might post about the issue here.

Our team is aware of access issues with #HBOGO. We appreciate your patience as our team works towards a resolution. Please check https://t.co/mQQ7TQIRuu for updates. — HBO GO Help (@HBOGOhelp) July 15, 2019

If you need troubleshooting steps for HBO Now, look here. If there’s a big issue with HBO Now, HBO might post about it here.

Our team is aware of access issues with #HBONOW. We appreciate your patience as our team works towards a resolution. Please check https://t.co/mz40nonR0V for updates. — @HBONowHelp (@HBONowHelp) July 15, 2019

Try Watching on a Different Device

Sometimes the HBO servers get overloaded and HBO Go and HBO Now crash. When this happens, you might see error messages, the screen might be stuck loading, or the screen might just be blank.

So if you’re having trouble, first make sure your app is updated to the latest version. Try closing out of the app and restarting it. If that doesn’t work, switch to a different device and see if that helps. Surprisingly, this is sometimes all it takes to get better results. For example, if you’re watching on a website than try watching on your iPad or your phone instead. If the app isn’t working on your iPad, try watching the app on your Xbox instead. For some reason, some versions of the app might work on one device even if it’s not working on your first device. It’s definitely worth checking out all your options.

Try a Different Browser

If you’re watching online rather than using an app, try watching on a different browser. There might be an issue with playback on Chrome while Firefox is working just fine, for example. This has actually been an issue with HBO Go and HBO Now in the past, so it’s possible it could happen again. Your browser might also have problems if it’s not updated to the latest version.

Check Twitter for Updates & Send Messages to HBO Go or HBO Now

If nothing’s working, check for tweets from HBOGoHelp or HBONowHelp about issues they might be having tonight. Be sure and switch the timeline to “latest” rather than “top” on Twitter so you can see their latest tweets, and choose “tweets and replies” on their profile rather than just “tweets.” Sometimes HBO will address issues on its relevant Twitter first.

You can also tweet directly to either account, which is a good idea in case it’s just your account that’s having issues. HBO Go typically asks you to direct message them with your HBO ID, email, TV Provider, Device, bandwidth, and the troubleshooting steps you already tried. HBO Now typically asks you to DM them with your HBO Now email address. Only share your information through DMs and don’t tweet that information publicly.

Streaming Alternatives

If nothing works, here are some streaming alternatives, some of which can be accessed with free trials, that you can use in the meantime.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial. Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Viewers Had Issues a Couple Weeks Ago with Both Streaming Services

Unfortunately, if you’re having trouble today you’re not alone. Two weeks ago, viewers had a lot of issues with both streaming services on Sunday night when the services were down for a couple hours. Last week things seemed to get better, but these issues can be unpredictable. While Game of Thrones aired, viewers had issues almost every week, with some weeks being worse than others.

HBO Go is a NO GO!#HBOGoDown — 🐈 barkway 🐕 (@barkway) July 15, 2019

HBOgo is down on the night of big little lies AND euphoria this is honestly so rude. — Hannah G. (@hgwitz) July 15, 2019

@hbonow is down and I can’t watch #biglittlelies 😫 is this what Hell is like? pic.twitter.com/2G6heTjEXG — Spencer Williams (@HauteSpencer) July 15, 2019

If you’re having trouble and can’t get the streaming service to work, try one of the alternatives if you’re worried about spoilers.

Sadly, we’re nearing the end for Euphoria Season 1. The series only has eight episodes total for season one and tonight’s is the seventh out of eight. This means that next week’s episode is going to be the finale.

Episode 7 is called “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed” and airs tonight. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Sam Levinson.

Episode 8, the season finale, is called “And Salt the Earth Behind You.” It airs August 4, 2019. It was written by Sam Levinson and directed by Sam Levinson.

