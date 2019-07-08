What Happened to Hopper on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3?

If you’ve finished Stranger Things Season 3, you’re no doubt wondering just what happened to fan-favorite Hopper. Here are the top theories and a detailed analysis. Warning: This post has major spoilers for Stranger Things Season 3’s ending and post-credits scene, so only read on if you’re OK being spoiled or if you have already watched all of Season 3.

Near the end of Stranger Things, a heartbreaking moment showed Joyce turning the keys to close the gate to the Upside Down, while Hopper was stuck in the room with the gate. Closing the gate would surely kill him, but he gave Joyce the OK, knowing that he might be sacrificing his life so that Joyce, Eleven, and the others could live. We saw some people obliterated by the energy that was released as the door was closed, and Hopper was gone after it happened. But we never actually saw him killed. So is Hopper really dead?

Some fans think he’s still alive and they have some very compelling clues to prove it.

Hopper Might Be the ‘American’ in Russia

One compelling clue that fans are holding onto is found in the post-credits scene, when the show cuts to Kamchatka, Russia, where we see the Russians feeding a prisoner to the Demogorgon. When they get the prisoner, the guards are told “Not the American.” We never see the American who’s being held in Russia or get any clues as to who this person is, but many fans think the American might be Hopper.

The guess has also become a meme, since not all fans are convinced this is Hopper they’re talking about.

A Drawing Shown During a Behind-the-Scenes Tour Looks Like Hopper in Prison

Next, this behind-the-scenes tour from the Stranger Things cast for Season 3 also has a clue that fans are focusing on. Check out 2:59 in the video below.

This photo is seen in Will’s room during the tour:

Viewers have pointed out that the photo above on the left looks like Hopper is being held in prison somewhere and a child is helping release him. (But others have said this looks more like Murray than Hopper.)

The counterpoint to this theory is the question of just how the Russians would have gotten Hopper out. The U.S. military storms the base at the end shortly after the explosion and the Russians aren’t there. It would be tough to get Hopper out if he didn’t disintegrate.

Did Hopper Escape Through the Gate Before It Closed?

But there are more reasons to think Hopper could be alive, even if it has nothing to do with the post-credits scene. Some fans simply think that because his “death” wasn’t a bigger scene, there’s no way a main character like Hopper would be truly dead.

Others think that Hopper somehow jumped through the rift before it was closed and is now in the Upside Down. They think that in Season 4, the Mind Flayer will use Hopper to lure Eleven into opening the gate again, or perhaps we’ll see some compelling scenes of Hopper trying to survive in the Upside Down. For example, after Hopper throws the Russian agent into the machine, we see him clearly noticing that he can’t get back to Joyce and then looking back to the Upside Down opening, as if considering entering it. When Joyce turns the keys we’re seeing things from her perspective as she closes her eyes, so we don’t ultimately see what Hopper did.

Hopper Could Have Escaped Down a Ladder Shown in This Photo

Still others believe that Hopper escaped down a ladder in the room where he was fighting the Russian. You can see the ladder in this photo below, shared by Redditor nerdyginger27.

If Hopper did take that ladder to somehow escape, then he really could be the American that the Russians are holding hostage.

The Music Played During Hopper’s Speech Provides a Clue

One fan pointed out that the music played while Eleven was reading Hopper’s speech was the same music that played when Will’s fake body was fished out of the river in Season 1. They thought Will was dead but he was trapped in the Upside Down. Maybe that’s a hint that Hopper is also trapped in the Upside Down.

Millie Bobby Brown Left a Possible Clue When Talking About Season 3

There’s also this hint, shared by Millie Bobby Brown in an interview with EW. She was asked how she prepared for the scene where Eleven read Hopper’s letter. Millie said: ” I just immediately wanted to put a camera on me and find the way I react and the way I reacted was pure devastation and sadness, and a distraught child that just lost her father or so she thinks.” Fans have been quick to notice the “or so she thinks” part and are wondering if that’s a clue too.

Cara Buono’s Instagram Post Hints That Hopper’s in Russia

Alert fan Zeger_Jake on Reddit found the above photo on Instagram and shared it. Cara Buono plays Karen Wheeler on Stranger Things. She posted a Jazzercise video as her character and David Harbour, who plays Hopper, responded. He wrote: “O. M. F. G. Cara Buono, congratulations. You’ve stolen not only the internet, but also my heart.” And she responded: “carry your heart with me(i carry it in my heart) i am never without it(anywhere i go you go, BUT unlike mr. cummings I ’m carrying your heart to a gulag in Kamchatka Love, e.e. and ME.”

That seems like a pretty clear hint that it’s Hopper in Kamatchaka, doesn’t it?

Here’s the post:

What do you think happened to Hopper?