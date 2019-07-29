How Long Is the Finale of The Bachelorette Episode 2019?

The Bachelorette season 15 finale airs Monday, July 29, at 8/7c on ABC. The first half of the finale will highlight Hannah Brown’s difficult decision to eliminate one of the remaining three contestants – Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber. The episode will run from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CT, clocking in at two hours long. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads “Hannah’s love story continues in Greece, where she feels torn between the three final men; Hannah talks to Chris Harrison about her experience.”

The second half of the finale, which airs Tuesday, July 30 at the same time, will see Hannah’s final days with the remaining two contestants vying for her hand in marriage. The synopsis reads “Hannah must put everything on the line with her final two bachelors to see if she will be with her soul mate at the end of her journey; Hannah talks to Chris Harrison about her experience; the final two men share their stories.” The second half of the finale will be two hours long as well.

Tonight’s episode will have plenty of drama in store for viewers, as Hannah is clearly torn between who she is going to send home. The promo for tonight’s episode sees Hannah dramatically leaping out of a vehicle and throwing herself on the ground in desperation. She slumps over on the ground and says “I really can’t even,” as one of the crew members runs over to check on her.

“I know that I’ll break a man’s heart today,” she can be heard telling the cameras, before the clip cuts to Hannah looking up at one of the contestants while crying and saying “this is not how this was supposed to go.”

She also says she has three men who she can see herself spending the rest of her life with, so fans can expect lots of tears after tonight’s elimination ceremony.

Last week’s “Men Tell All” special was packed full of its own drama, mostly involving Luke Parker. Despite Hannah making it very clear that she wanted nothing to do with him anymore, he decided to make an appearance at the elimination rose ceremony anyways, to try to win Hannah back. He told the cameras that he wasn’t finished with Hannah and that he knew she still loved him, so he popped into the rose ceremony, walked right by all three of the other men and stood alongside them as though he was still part of the competition.

His surprise appearance didn’t sit well with Hannah, who asked him to leave several times. It took Hannah looking him directly in the eyes and telling him that the Lord had allowed her to move on from Luke, and that she no longer had any feelings for him, to get him to finally leave. Luke told Hannah that he knew “in those last few minutes, that was not your character,” before Tyler told him that he didn’t have the right to tell Hannah who she is or what is part of her “character.”

Fans can look forward to plenty more tears and drama on tonight’s finale episode of the show. Part 1 of the season finale of The Bachelorette airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC.

READ NEXT: Peter Weber Updates: What Is He Up to Today?

