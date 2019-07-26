Ian Lucas: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ian Lucas is one of the people that you will meet during Netflix’s new documentary about Cambridge Analytica called The Great Hack. He’s a British liberal politician who’s been a member of Parliament since 2001. He now wants Mark Zuckerberg to testify and he once represented the bodyguard who was with Princess Diana when she died. Learn more about him below.

1. Ian Lucas Was Shown on the Documentary Asking a Tough Question During Brittany Kaiser’s Testimony

Connected: SCL, Cambridge Analytica, https://t.co/zleYmjsDjP, AIQ, Vote Leave. Connected: Mercer, Bannon, Nix, Banks, SCL/AIQ, Gove. — Ian Lucas MP (@IanCLucas) July 17, 2018

Ian Lucas is present in the Parliamentary hearings involving Brittany Kaiser and one of his questions is shown during The Great Hack. He asks Kaiser: “Don’t take this the wrong way, but in your life have you ever worked for or provided information to any country’s intelligence agencies?”

In June 2018, Lucas said that Alexander Nix’s claims that Cambridge Analytica wasn’t involved in UK elections “were complete nonsense,” AP reported.

Lucas told Nix: “Facts, Mr Nix — not rumours — facts is what we are presenting you with. What we’re getting back is bluster and rudeness.”

2. Lucas Has Been Angry that Zuckerberg Won’t Testify to Parliament

In April 2018 Lucas said about Facebook’s role: “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us in February.”

Facebook told me that the buck stops with Mark Zuckerberg. That is why Mr Zuckerberg should give evidence to @CommonsCMS pic.twitter.com/OmNZeYhzbp — Ian Lucas MP (@IanCLucas) May 23, 2018

He pressed Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s CTO, about why Mark Zuckerberg wouldn’t appear before the British MPs and questioned the company’s integrity, CNBC reported.

Facebook, Google, Twitter here but Mr Zuckerberg and Ms Sandberg still running… pic.twitter.com/O1kNAaRbzr — Ian Lucas MP (@IanCLucas) May 28, 2019

In March after Zuckerberg spoke to Congress, Lucas tweeted:

And Mark Zuckerberg will still not front up to ⁦@CommonsCMS⁩ or the International Grand Committee. https://t.co/YbtY1XhBXh — Ian Lucas MP (@IanCLucas) March 18, 2019

3. He’s Been a Member of Parliament Since 2001

Ian Lucas’ webpage reads: “I have served as Member of Parliament for Wrexham since 2001. It is a great privilege and one that I take very seriously. I will always give my constituents strong and local leadership. If you want to find out more about my work as your MP, you can do so on this website.”

According to his bio, Lucas’ father, Colin Lucas, was a process engineer in a local factory and served in the army from 1942-1947. His mother, Alice Lucas, was a housewife who also sometimes worked as a cleaner for a children’s home. Neither was involved in politics, he said.

His grandfather, a miner, was blacklisted after the General Strike and died of emphysema.

Lucas was the first person in his family to attend university. In 1985 he qualified as a solicitor in London and moved to Wrexham. He specialized in personal injury and criminal law.

In 1986, Lucas first became involved in politics and joined the Labour Party, his bio shares. He was concerned over reductions in Legal Aid, so he organized action with the town’s solicitors. His bosses weren’t too happy over that, so he left the firm.

4. He Represented the Bodyguard Who Was with Princess Diana When She Was Killed

Lucas represented the bodyguard who was injured in the crash that killed Princess Diana, he shared on his bio. The bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, survived the crash and was later represented in legal proceedings by Lucas. Lucas told Time that Rees-Jones wanted to sue someone over the damages but had to wait until a Paris judge issued findings about the crash. At the time Lucas said, “It’s difficult for him to move forward with his life.”

5. He’s Happily Married & Has Two Children

Lucas has been married to his wife, Norah, since 1986. They have two children and they live in Wrexham. His wife teaches music in local schools.