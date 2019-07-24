Rutger Hauer & Wife Ineke ten Cate Were Together For 50 Years

Ineke ten Cate, an artist, was married to actor Rutger Hauer for 34 years before he passed away on July 19, 2019, at his home in the Netherlands. He was 75.

Hauer had dozens of film and TV roles on his resume. He may be best known for his role as Roy Batty in the 1982 movie Blade Runner also starring Harrison Ford.

More recently, Hauer portrayed the character Niall Brigant in the TV series True Blood on HBO. He also played Earle in 2005’s Batman Begins.

Hauer’s wife, Ineke ten Cate, largely stayed out of the spotlight during their long relationship and was described by Variety as “media-shy.”

Ineke ten Cate & Rutger Hauer Were Together For Nearly Two Decades Before Getting Married

Rutger Hauer’s professional website, RutgerHauer.org, notes that he was working with a theater group in the Netherlands after leaving acting school in 1967. He met Ineke ten Cate during this time period, in 1968.

Hauer and Cate began a relationship that year. Dutch website Filmgek, which appears to be similar in style to the English language site IMDB.com, reports that the couple moved in together in 1968.

But they did not make it official until nearly two decades later. Cate and Hauer got married in 1985.

Hauer’s website describes Cate as a painter and sculptor.

Ineke ten Cate Will Continue to Operate Her Late Husband’s Charity, the Rutger Hauer Starfish Association

Actor Rutger Hauer was known for his passionate activism in regards to fighting AIDS and protecting the environment. He ran a non-profit organization called the Rutger Hauer Starfish Association, which is dedicated to raising awareness of HIV and AIDS, and raising funds to support pregnant women and children with the disease.

The organization noted on the front page of the website following Hauer’s death that his wife would continue what he had started. The note reads, “One of Rutger’s last wishes was that Starfish should continue its charity activity and its fight against the AIDS disease, and with Ineke’s precious help, involvement and direction we will follow Rutger’s wish and will do our best to carry on Rutger’s inestimable legacy.”

Rutger Hauer & Ineke ten Cate Did Not Have Any Children Together

Rutger Hauer is survived by his wife, Ineke ten Cate, and his daughter, Aysha Hauer.

Rutger Hauer and Ineke ten Cate were together for five decades but they did not have any children together.

Hauer was previously briefly married to Heidi Merz, a Swiss pianist. They had one daughter together, Ayesha Hauer, in 1966. They divorced soon after.

Ayesha Hauer followed in her father’s footsteps and became an actress.