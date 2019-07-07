Is Cameron Boyce Alive or Dead? Sadly, His Death is Not a Hoax

On Twitter, many heartbroken and shocked fans of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce expressed disbelief that the star could really be dead. After all, Cameron Boyce was only 20-years-old.

People shared what appeared to be anews articles purporting falsely that Boyce’s death was a hoax. One man took to Boyce’s Instagram page and asked him to comment to show he was alive. “respond to this or like if you’re alive,” the fan wrote on Cameron Boyce’s Instagram page. Sadly, there will never be a response from Boyce, the star of the Disney show Jessie and a host of movies.

So, what’s the truth? Is Cameron Boyce alive or dead? Sadly, Boyce’s death is not a hoax. His family confirmed to ABC News on July 7, 2019 that the actor has died. What’s confusing some people: a site called “Media Mass” published a false article by “Jessica Simpson” reporting that Cameron Boyce’s death was a hoax and he was alive and well. People began sharing that false report on Twitter, writing things like this: “so is cameron boyce dead or not.” The site even contains a supposed, fake quote from the actor’s reps saying Boyce is alive.

“IM NOT BELIEVING IT IT CAMERON BOYCE AINT DEAD, NOPE, NAH,” another fan wrote on Twitter. “i just woke up to the worst news ever cameron boyce is NOT dead I refuse to believe it,” wrote another. “There is no mfn way this boy is dead…… absolutely tf not… I REFUSE .. Cameron Boyce was sooo young :(” chimed in another. People posted memes and GIFS on Twitter expressing their disbelief and upset at the news.

CAMERON BOYCE BETTER NOT BE MF DEAD 🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/HxF4oInZun — mary🍒 (@maryafola) July 7, 2019

However, in reality, Boyce’s family has confirmed his death.

Here’s what you need to know:

Boyce’s Family Told ABC News That Boyce Died in His Sleep of a Seizure

ABC News was the first media site to break the news of Boyce’s death, and the network confirmed that he died through a family statement. Unfortunately for the fans hoping it’s not true, there isn’t a more credible source than that. On Instagram, Boyce hasn’t posted for a day. He hasn’t posted on Twitter since 2018.

This is what Boyce’s family said to ABC News in reality, through a spokesperson: “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson said on behalf of the Boyce family. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

The Disney Channel has also confirmed Boyce’s death, offering ABC News a tribute to him. “From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” said a Disney Channel spokesperson. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Thus, yes, Cameron Boyce is really, tragically, dead. He is not alive.

READ NEXT: Cameron Boyce’s Family.