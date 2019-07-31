Are Jamie & Elizabeth Still Together? MAFS Update & Predictions

Jamie Thompson and Elizabeth Bice, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, have hit a pretty significant rut in their marriage, according to the spoilers for tonight’s episode of the show. With their issues consistently cropping up over recent episodes, fans are left wondering if the couple is still together or if they’ve called it quits when the season wrapped up.

At this moment it’s too early to tell who’s still together and who has split up on MAFS, especially considering contractual obligations to Lifetime likely stops the couples from revealing too much in terms of their current relationship status. However, the promo for tonight’s episode doesn’t look promising, as Elizabeth tells the cameras that her husband asked for a divorce.

Tonight on MAFS, it looks like Jamie and Elizabeth are still arguing over their sex life and how it’s affecting their relationship. Elizabeth thinks they need to slow down and work on building a solid foundation for their marriage, but Jamie doesn’t want to discuss the matter further.

“You don’t think we should take a break on sex and actually have a real relationship?” Elizabeth asks Jamie, who responds “let’s just forget about this.” The two continue to bicker, and Elizabeth shouts that she’s “never had someone try to bring me down so bad in my whole life.” The promo also shows Elizabeth talking with the marriage experts and claiming Jamie wants a divorce. Jamie solemnly nods at the cameras when she drops the divorce bomb, so it doesn’t look too good for the reality stars right now.

The couple has already had a pretty rocky relationship throughout the season. Not only is Jamie a little put off by how close Elizabeth is to her father, she also told Jamie to “f–k off” during a rough boat ride while the two were on their honeymoon. They’ve already been in several arguments on the show and are clearly struggling to communicate with each other and move forward from their issues.

Despite their very well-documented issues on the show, they are clearly attracted to one another, and have had a very passionate relationship so far, and Jamie even told Elizabeth that he loved her during an earlier episode. Both stars are known to be very “picky,” and they both put a lot of stock in physical appearance and physique, so they had plenty in common when the experts matched them up. However, their similar interests only gets them so far, and despite Jamie being the first to say “I love you,” he also packed his bags and walked out of the house shortly after, while telling the cameras that Elizabeth is “out of control.”

It’s unclear at this time if the two are still together, and we likely won’t know until the end of the season, but it’s not looking good for the two thus far in the season.

Tune in tonight at at 8:30/7:30c on Lifetime to catch the newest episode of Married at First Sight.

