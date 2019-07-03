WATCH: Jason Statham Bottle Cap Challenge Viral Video

The actor Jason Statham effortlessly completed the so-called “bottle cap challenge,” and he posted the results on Instagram. The video, which you watch watch later in this article, has now gone viral with more than 14 millions views.

What is the bottle cap challenge? It’s where you try to take a bottle cap off with a spin kick, without knocking the bottle over. Sound easy? Probably not, but Jason Statham certainly made it look so. Then again, he’s Jason Statham.

Statham tagged a bunch of his celebrity friends in the post, writing, “bottlecapchallenge #challengeaccepted @erlsn.acr This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push ups badly. All yours @guyritchie and @jmoontasri.” Some celebrities even commented on the thread under the video, including Ludacris, who called him “the winner” of the challenge. John Mayer even weighed in, saying that Statham reminded him of a tall Keanu Reeves. Tyrese wrote, “The King!!!!!!!! But we all knew that…..”

Celebrity after celebrity expressed admiration for the seamless and graceful way in which Statham achieved the feat. “Ill give it to you this time. But once i get my lavender belt I’m going to try again 🥋” wrote David Spade.

In the video, Statham spins around and kicks the bottle cap off the bottle – without knocking the bottle over.

Here’s the Jason Statham bottle cap challenge video:

Many believe action star Donnie Yen did one better, though, because he performed the challenge blindfolded. You can read more about Yen here.

Here’s what you need to know:

UFC Fighter Farabi Davletchin Started the Challenge

UFC Fighter Farabi Davletchin started the challenge, and it’s since spread among celebrities, who are challenging each other to try and do it.

In fact, he’s the one who sent the challenge to Jason Statham, writing on Instagram, “New Challenge with #farakickschallenge 😉! Sending a challenge @jasonstatham @thenotoriousmma @jcvd @jackiechan . Waiting for you video friends .🥋🔥.”

UFC Champion Max Holloway sent the bottle cap challenge viral when he challenged the singer John Mayer to complete the challenge, writing that he should “come to Hawaii after your tour and kick it with us until you complete it!” Of course, John Mayer isn’t Jason Statham (if you get what we mean), but he was still able to complete the challenge and prove the Internet wrong.

As for Jason Statham, he really does have martial arts skills. It’s not just faked for the movies. “Jason Statham trained in various martial arts and is considered as top-tier as professional MMA athletes,” explained MartialTribes.com. “He does all of his own stunts in his films, including the now-iconic jump from a jet ski to the rear of a school bus in The Transporter sequel.”

⠀