Who Is Jeannie Mai on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’?

Tonight, Jeannie Mai will be competing on Celebrity Family Feud.

For those who aren’t familiar with her work, the 40-year-old is a fashion expert, stylist, and TV show host, best known for the show, How Do I Look?. She makes frequent appearances on NBC’s Today Show, along with segments on Extra TV, Entertainment Tonight, Insider, and the Miss Universe pageant.

In August 2007, Mai married Freddy Harteis. They announced their divorce in October 2017.

Recently, Mai’s relationship with her mother has been making headlines. Her mother has reportedly been living with her since the divorce, and “is showing no signs of moving out.” Fortunately, the two get along very well. Mai tells ET Online, “She has so much light in her life and she’s super explosive with her personality. She’s unapologetic. She’s loving of everybody around her and she checks you when your a** needs to be checked.”

Mai often flaunts her adorable relationship with her mother on social media and on her digital series, Hello Hunnay.

Mai tells ET Online, “… my mom really taught me to be fearless and I love her! She’s just so much fun! She is completely the reason why I am a personality and a success to myself today.”

The one thing that’s proven to be difficult with her mother in the house? Dating. Mai tells ET, “It’s horrible dating with Mama Mai! She is nosy… When I was a kid she would be the first one eavesdropping on my phone calls: ‘Hello? Who you call for? Huh?’ Still today, every time my phone goes off, we dive for it and lose nails ’cause she’s the one looking to see who I’m dating.”

Mai began working with as a makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics at age 18. She went on to become a celebrity makeup stylist for stars like Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys. In 2005, she scored a full-time hosting gig on USA’s Character Fantasy. In 2013, she became the host of Style Pop on the Style Network.

Today, Mai is also well known for her being one of the hosts on The Real along with Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Tamera Mowry, and Tamar Braxton.