Jed Wyatt’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jedd Wyatt will introduce his family to his girlfriend, Bachelorette Hannah Brown, on tonight’s episode of the popular ABC dating show.

Hannah has four hometowns to visit on Monday night’s episode of the show. She will meet Peter’s parents in California, Tyler’s family in Florida, and Luke’s family in Georgia before heading to Knoxville, Tennessee, to spend some time with Jed and his family.

While Reality Steve has done a great job spoiling the current season of The Bachelorette, he wasn’t able to get too many details about Hannah’s trip to Tennessee. What we do know is that Hannah met Jed’s parents, Jerry and Gina, and his sister Lily.

In a preview of tonight’s episode, Hannah gets a bit of a surprise from Jed’s mom when she asks her if Wyatt is ready for marriage.

“His path is different,” Gina responds.

1. His Dad Jerry Is a Musician & a ‘Porsche Maniac’

Jed’s dad, Jerry, is a musician, just like his son. He describes himself as a guitarist, goofball, and a “Porsche maniac” in his Instagram bio. He also says he’s a dad, husband, and a “taco muncher,” which implies that he enjoys a good taco.

Jerry is a family man through and through and often posts on social media about his wife and kids.

“It started with my Queen and I (along with an empty nest full of hopes) working out at the local YMCA … From there it grew to us carting Jed and Lily in their strollers into the local gym (while we worked out they were beside us — never in the nursery)… And finally getting to watch them grow into the health-conscious treasures they are now,” Jerry captioned an Instagram picture that he posted on March 29.

Aside from loving his family, Jerry is keen on working out and he loves music. You can watch him cover Baracuda in the video below.

2. He’s Extremely Close to His Mom, Gina

Jed has a great relationship with both of his parents but seems to have an extra special bond with his mom, Gina.

“Thank you for always bringing me back down to earth. Also, for holding [me] like this to this day. I love you, momma,” Jed captioned a throwback pic of him and his mom on Mother’s Day last year.

Gina is a photographer as evidenced by her Instagram page, which is private. When describing herself in her bio, Gina lists the things that she enjoys: “pets+love +joy +art +words +photogrraphy.”

Gina and her husband live in Knoxville but have traveled to Nashville to see their son perform on several occasions.

3. His Sister Lily Has Her Own YouTube Channel With More Than 400 Subscribers

Jed was raised alongside his sister, Lily. Lily Wyatt is an “independent model” who loves to travel and explore the world. She blogs about healthy living, beauty products, swimwear, and general fashion under the name Lily Emmaline.

“I created this blog to share all of the things I love; bikinis, fashion, healthy recipes, life advice, beauty/hair secrets, and more! Most of my inspiration comes from my family, summertime, and of course the beach and traveling! I love modeling and photography. It’s one of my favorite ways to express myself and my style! So, I hope I can inspire/help you in some way through my blog posts,” reads the About section on her website, which also includes a link to an online shop called Eternal Summer. The shop has some super cute bathing suits and other beach accessories.

Lily Wyatt also has her own YouTube Channel with more than 400 subscribers. You can check that out by clicking here.

4. He’s Had Some Serious Ex-Girlfriend Drama Lately

Jed Wyatt has made quite the splash behind-the-scenes, thanks, in part, to Bachelorette spoiler king Reality Steve. A couple of weeks ago, rumors surfaced that Wyatt had a girlfriend — a very recent girlfriend — before going on The Bachelorette to try to win Hannah Brown’s heart.

A woman named Haley Stevens came forward with bold claims that she and Jed were together before he left to film The Bachelorette and she said that he never broke up with her.

“I never even got broken up with. Never got any explanation. I could get choked up thinking about it right now,” Haley told E! News.

A short while later, Reality Steve posted an interview with Haley. You can listen to the full interview below.

Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Hannah found out about Haley. To read more about what happened between Hannah and Jed, click here.

5. He’s an Animal Lover

Jed Wyatt’s family isn’t complete with animals as he is quite the animal lover. A quick peek at his Instagram page and you’ll see him “living [his] best life” often surrounded by dogs. He’s also shared a few pics of a cat — “Merc.”

“You will not see me happier. Ever,” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself holding a Golden Retriever pup back in February 2017.

The year before, Wyatt expanded his love, grabbing hold of a rabbit and a baby chick in honor of Easter.

“As if Easter wasn’t already great, I found baby animals to hold,” he captioned the snap.

There’s also been a horse in his life from time to time.

