Jed Wyatt’s Girlfriend Drama to Be Addressed on ‘Bachelorette’ ATFR Finale

Jed Wyatt has been slapped with a major scandal as he competes for the love of Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette 2019. In an interview with People, a woman named Haley Stevens alleged that she was Wyatt’s girlfriend of 4 months when Wyatt left to film The Bachelorette as a career move to promote himself as a music artist. Stevens claimed, “He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career.”

She continued, “He wanted a platform. He kept telling me, ‘I don’t want my dad to have to help me pay rent anymore.’ He said he only wanted to be top five … to be a major player so that it would be beneficial … The hardest part is that he ghosted me. He loved me, but he didn’t have enough respect for me to have that tough conversation.” She also recalled, “He told me, it’s not real. It’s acting.”

In addition to her own words, Stevens also provided the media with text messages from Wyatt to her. Stevens shared some of the texts with Us Weekly and in one screenshot Wyatt wrote, “I love you. Don’t forget that. Everything is always working out 444. It all adds up. Meditate. Pray. Center yourself in positive energy!”

Out of respect for the show, Wyatt has not been able to speak out about the allegations, except for writing this message in an Instagram post, “I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health. It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people. I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgment until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then.”

Fortunately for curious viewers, Wyatt will be addressing the girlfriend scandal on the finale of The Bachelorette, during its After the Final Rose Special, according to host Chris Harrison. In an interview with People, Harrison said, “That is why I’m actually really interested in this two-night finale that’s coming up … It’s live, and I love going into a show not knowing how it’s really going to turn out. I want to hear Jed’s side of the story. I think a lot of people have spoken, and before we judge — which we’re so quick to do on Twitter — I would like to hear from him.”