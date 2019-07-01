Jed Wyatt’s Girlfriend & Cheating Scandal With Haley Stevens

If you’re going to become a contestant on a show like The Bachelorette, make sure you break up with whoever you’re dating way ahead of filming. Unfortunately for 2019 contestant Jed Wyatt, he is dealing with some major ex-girlfriend drama and rumors. A woman named Haley Stevens has claimed that she was basically cheated on because she was dating Wyatt when he left to be on The Bachelorette. Stevens told E! News, “I never even got broken up with. Never got any explanation. I could get choked up thinking about it right now.” Wyatt also supposedly cheated on Stevens before they went on a vacation to the Bahamas together.

It was actually Bachelorette blogger Reality Steve who revealed the “other woman” to Stevens in a recent interview on his podcast. According to Us Weekly, Steve Carbone explained, “I said that Jed slept with another woman 10 days before he was in the Bahamas with Haley. It was technically 17 days, February 3, to be exact. I’ve seen the text messages. They are clear as day as to what happened, and I’ve spoken to her numerous times myself. I believe her story. She shared a lot … she had no idea about Haley or the show. Jed never brought either of those things up.

In recent weeks, Stevens wrote about her heartbreak on her Instagram and thanked people for supporting her as she spoke out about the relationship. Stevens wrote, “To everyone who sent an encouraging or supportive message: Thank You. You will never know how much each one has meant to me. To everyone who sent messages relating to my story I hope you know that you’re not alone. Your story matters. Your heartbreak matters. Thank you for reassuring me that mine matters too.”

Stevens said that after Wyatt returned home from filming The Bachelorette, she didn’t hear from him. She then ran into him at a music event and he supposedly called her but she didn’t pick up the phone. Stevens said, “At that point I’m like, ‘OK, you’ve been home for two weeks. You have no explanation for me. What are you going to say that’s going to make me feel better or that’s going to change any of this?’”

Unfortunately for Hannah Brown, Jed Wyatt wouldn’t be the first contestant on her season of The Bachelorette to have girlfriend drama. On the premiere episode, Brown sent home a guy named Scott Anderson after she was told by former Bachelor contestant Demi Burnett that Anderson had a girlfriend. When Brown confronted Anderson, he immediately denied having a girlfriend, so Brown asked him why these rumors could be happening if they weren’t true. Anderson told her that he dated a girl prior to the season and he ended up admitting to speaking with her just days before leaving to film The Bachelorette. But, he said that he was serious about trying to date Brown. She didn’t buy it and quickly eliminated him.