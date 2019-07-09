Jed Wyatt Speaks Out About Ex-Girlfriend Haley Stevens’ Claims

Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt was put on blast when a reported ex-girlfriend named Haley Stevens claimed that she was dating Wyatt when he left to film The Bachelorette 2019 with Hannah Brown. Stevens also said that Wyatt was on the show to further his music career, which he did discuss on The Bachelorette. Stevens has alleged that when Wyatt landed in Los Angeles, California to start shooting, he told her “I love you” and that he would call her when filming was over. When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Stevens said, “This is a person I’m very much in love with, telling me, ‘I love you, I’m not going to fall for her.’ And in hindsight, there are so many parts of this that … this was the first person I had ever said I love you to …”

Now that Stevens’ news has been out for a couple of weeks, Jed Wyatt is speaking publicly for the first time about the allegations and their effects on his life. Wyatt wrote on his Instagram, “I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health. It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people. I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgment until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then.”

With Wyatt including Hannah Brown in his above statement, it makes one wonder about his fate on the show and their relationship. See a photo of Stevens in the below Instagram pic.

For those who do NOT want to know what happens between Wyatt and Brown, STOP READING NOW. If you are down for some MAJOR SPOILERS, continue reading.

According to Reality Steve, the man who Brown ends up with on the finale of The Bachelorette this season is Wyatt, but they are no longer together. They reportedly get engaged on the show but Brown has dumped Wyatt since the news about Stevens broke.

Former Bachelor star and two-time Bachelorette runner-up Nick Viall weighed in on the scandal to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “This is a guy who supposedly, and there seems to be pretty strong evidence, that not only did he have a girlfriend — he was in a committed relationship and had this mutual agreement with his girlfriend that he would go on the show. It’s really hard to literally believe anything he’s saying. And it doesn’t help that every damn scene he’s playing a guitar.”

Tune in to watch The Bachelorette on Monday nights, on the ABC network, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT.