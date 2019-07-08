Did Jed Wyatt and Hannah Brown Have Sex on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Previously on The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown told Jed Wyatt that she was falling in love with him and she said she had known it for a while. At the same time, she said that the revelation is scary. In response, Wyatt became flustered but replied that he was also falling in love with her. So, could Wyatt be the man who Brown had sex with, in a windmill? … Twice?

In a clip from the hometown dates episode, Brown and contestant Luke Parker get in what appears to be an argument and he tells her that if she has sex with any of the other remaining men, he will remove himself from the show. Brown ends up saying that she already had sex with one of the guys and she became upset at the thought of Parker dictating her choices. But, who does Brown have sex with on The Bachelorette?

Brown tells the cameras that she had sex in a windmill with one of the men, two times. And, fans have written on Twitter that they believe Jed Wyatt to be Brown’s windmill buddy. Blogger Reality Steve has also stated that he believes Jed Wyatt is Brown’s “windmill lover”. See a tweet of Reality Steve’s below.

Here you go for everyone asking https://t.co/7YJftl3ox2 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 2, 2019

Reality Steve wasn’t the only person putting pieces together about the identity of the man who Brown had sex with on the show. Have a look at a couple of the fan tweets below.

When you realize in the beginning of Jed’s one on one there’s a windmill in the back….. #bachelorette — Jenna Hartman (@JennaHartman1) July 2, 2019

https://twitter.com/KLMcBroom/status/1145878242198458368/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1145878242198458368&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.justjared.com%2F2019%2F07%2F02%2Fhannah-brown-confesses-she-had-sex-with-a-bachelorette-contestant-in-a-windmill-a-fan-has-identified-the-guy%2F

Though Reality Steve and many fans saw a windmill on Wyatt and Brown’s date in the Netherlands, Reality Steve later said he believes the windmill incident actually didn’t happen until the overnight dates in Greece. In addition, Reality Steve says that Brown’s conversation with Luke Parker about having sex with another contestant was also during the overnights. Reality Steve stated that, “The gist of it is, it didn’t happen in the Netherlands. BUT, I do still think it was with Jed and it happened in Greece. I mean, when we see the overnight dates, I don’t think it’ll be too hard to figure out who had a date where a windmill was involved. Surely they aren’t going to hide that. So we’ll know for sure in a couple weeks who that was, but I’m pretty sure it was Jed she was talking about.”

So, regardless of when it happened, Reality Steve has stated that Jed Wyatt is the man who Hannah Brown has sex with on The Bachelorette. Though, it’s possible she ends up having sex with either of the other men remaining too. These men are Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron. It definitely doesn’t sound like Parker and Brown were intimate.

Now that we’ve gone over all the clues about Jed Wyatt’s sexual relationship with Hannah Brown, let’s get into the spoilers on what happens to Wyatt on season 15 of The Bachelorette. If you would like to know the spoilers on Wyatt, his fate on the show, and who the reported winner is this season, keep reading. If you do not want to know any of these major spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s just get right to the juicy news. Originally, Reality Steve reported that Tyler Cameron was the winner on The Bachelorette this season but he later corrected himself and stated that Jed Wyatt wins. Unfortunately for Hannah Brown, she and her winner have reportedly already broken up. They got engaged and then she dumped him, according to reports. Lately, there have been a lot of unfavorable articles about Wyatt coming out, including stories about him having a girlfriend when he left for filming The Bachelorette and about him only being on the show to promote his career. Perhaps these were the reasons Brown called it quits.