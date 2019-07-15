Meet Jennifer Morrison, Director of ‘Euphoria’ Episode 5

If you watched Episode 5 of Euphoria tonight, then you saw that the episode was directed by the talented and fabulous Jennifer Morrison. But who is she? You’ve probably seen her before because she’s also a talented actress. Read on to learn more about her and why you’ve heard her name before.

Thank you for all the support and kind messages today! I hope you all enjoy the episode I directed of @euphoriaHBO tonight! pic.twitter.com/oXQFlIzOaA — Jennifer Morrison (@jenmorrisonlive) July 14, 2019

Here’s a behind-the-scenes photo of Morrison directing.

You might know Morrison best from her role as Emma Swan on Once Upon a Time or for her role as one of the main characters on House. She’s been in 136 episodes of the popular show Once Upon a Time and 130 episodes of House.

Her other credits include All Creatures Here Below, The Report, SuperFly, Back Roads, Assassination Nation, Sun Dogs, How I Met Your Mother (Zoey for 13 episodes in 2010-2014), Alpha Alert, House (Dr. Allison Cameron for 130 episodes), Five, The Super Hero Squad Show, Star Trek, Final Approach, Surviving Christmas, Dawson’s Creek (Melanie Thompson), and more.

She was also recently cast in a recurring role on This Is Us, so even though she’s directing, she’s still acting too. Deadline reported her new role in June, where she’ll be a recurring guest on the next season, but the details are closely guarded.

Morrison launched her own production company, Apartment 3C Productions, in April 2016. Its first feature was Sun Dogs, which she also directed. She has two other director credits in addition to Euphoria and Sun Dogs: Fabled (a TV series currently filming) and a short called Warning Labels.

She also has producer credits for 18 episodes of Glee where she was associate producer, and she was executive producer of Albion: The Enchanted Stallion, and she was the associate producer of the director’s cut pilot episode of Glee. She was also a producer on Flourish in 2006.

Fans are praising Morrison for her amazing job on Episode 5 of Euphoria.

Jennifer Morrison’s directing this episode was amazing. I loved the episode #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/uRQuP6gUmA — . .-.. (@FusionVfd) July 15, 2019

By the way, it was directed by Jennifer Morrison. Like Once Upon A Time, "Hey, remember House?," Jennifer Morrison. #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/sb4kSPQaep — Ariana Romero (@_ArianaRomero) July 15, 2019

