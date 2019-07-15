Jenny & Sumit Relationship Timeline on 90 Day Fiancé

Jenny Slatton and husband Sumit, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are still together and living in the city of Gurgaon, which is two hours outside of Delhi in India. Although Jenny is still facing issues with Sumit’s family accepting her relationship with their son, the couple appears to be stronger than ever.

Jenny, a 60-year-old grandmother from California, and Sumit, a 30-year-old telemarketer from India, met via Facebook and quickly fell in love, despite some deception on Sumit’s part. Here’s what we know about their relationship:

Sumit Originally Catfished Jenny When They First Met

Initially, Sumit catfished Jenny on Facebook by pretending to be a male model named Michael Jones. Sumit did not reveal his true identity until several years into their relationship, but he came clean once he started developing feelings for the California-based grandmother. He eventually admitted to Jenny that he wasn’t the handsome, buff English model, and that he was actually living with his parents in Delhi, India and worked in a call center.

Despite the initial deception, Jenny forgave him and traveled to India to meet the real man behind the Facebook page. “You know, what you do for love, sometimes is unbelievable,” Jenny said on the show. “I think that everyone is entitled to happiness… I didn’t really think I would find love again, to tell you the truth.”

He Kept His Relationship a Secret From His Family

Jenny decided to leave behind her children, grandchildren and friends and move to India to be with Sumit, although they have run into some issues along the way. Specifically, Sumit’s strict, traditional parents refused to accept Jenny into the family.

“I’m getting married with Jenny,” he told a group of friends during the promo for the season. “I’m not gonna inform my parents.” It made sense that he didn’t want to tell his parents since Sumit’s mother was immediately critical of Jenny when the two first met. She even gave her son an ultimatum and told him that either she or Jenny would have to leave the house. Jenny is actually older than Sumit’s mother.

Sumit worked to figure out how to marry Jenny without his large Hindu family finding out, while Jenny desperately searched for a job when she arrived in India.

The Couple is Still Together & Going Strong

Once Jenny arrived in India, they moved into their own apartment (without his parent’s knowledge) and began searching for work. Although the couple hit a few bumps in the road along the way, they appear to still be together and stronger than ever, judging by Jenny’s social media pages.

The reality star often posts pictures of the two on her Instagram account; some show Jenny trying on traditional Indian clothing, while others show the two traveling around New Delhi and checking out local attractions. Most of them are captioned with sweet, gushy comments like “our love will win” and “just him and I.”

Tune in Monday nights at 9/8c to catch the newest episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC.

