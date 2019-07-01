Do Jihoon and Deavan Break Up on 90 Day Fiancé?

Jihoon and Deavan, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are still together and going strong, according to Distractify. Deavan is now living in South Korea while the couple raises their newborn baby and plans the wedding, so it doesn’t look like the couple is breaking up any time soon.

Deavan, a 22-year-old single mom, met Jihoon, 29, on a dating app. Jihoon flew to meet Deavan in Salt Lake City and the two ended up being intimate their first night together due to the very “strong connection” they felt for each other. That first night resulted in Deavan getting pregnant with Jihoon’s baby, so the reality star started making plans to move to South Korea to be with Jihoon.

Unfortunately, the couple dealt with some pushback from Jihoon’s parents, who didn’t approve of Deavan and told the young couple that they were embarrassed that their son got Deavan pregnant out of wedlock.

Promos for this season of 90 Day Fiancé have given fans an inside look at the obstacles the couple faced when they first got together. Not only did they deal with a significant language barrier, Jihoon has also admitted in the past that his parents are very traditional, and that they aren’t comfortable with him having pre-marital sex or a child out of wedlock. Without their blessing, the couple wouldn’t be able to marry, according to Distractify.

“You’re pregnant,” Jihoon tells Deavan in the promo (below). “My father and mother [are] embarrassed.” The cameras cut to Deavan, who says “I’m basically the worst case scenario for your son to marry.”

Although Jihoon eventually proposed to Deavan, she still questioned the motives behind the proposal on the show. “I’m just wondering if you want to marry me because of love and not cuz of just being pregnant,” she says in the promo.

Although they faced a few bumps in the road toward the beginning of their relationship, the couple appears to be stronger than ever, according to social media. Deavan often gushes about her fiancé on Instagram; during a recent Instagram Q&A, Deavan was asked about her favorite spot in her South Korea, where the couple resides. The reality star answered, “This man,” along with a photo of Jihoon in the background. According to Soap Dirt, Jihoon has also visited her in the states several times before the cameras started rolling, so it looks like the feelings were reciprocated long before TLC started filming.

The couple has remained relatively quiet about their personal lives on social media (which could be due to contractual obligations with TLC), and the two have yet to announce the sex, name or birthday of their newborn baby, but Deavan recently posted a picture of the two of them kissing in an elevator, and often posts pictures of Jihoon on her page.

