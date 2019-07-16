Johnny Clegg Dead: South African Musician Dies at 66

Johnny Clegg is the South African musician and activist who died on July 16 at the age of 66. Clegg was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015. As a result of that diagnosis, Clegg had largely retired from performing and spent much of 2018 on a farewell tour named The Final Journey appearing with a variety of artists, including his son, Jesse Clegg. Clegg’s style could best be described as a vivid mix of western pop music and native African music.

During his lengthy music career, Clegg, who was born in England, had been an outspoken critic of the apartheid government in South Africa. In recognition of his services to the Rainbow Nation, Clegg was awarded the presidential Order of Ikhamanga in 2012.

In addition to Jesse, Clegg is survived by his wife Jenny, and his other son, Jaron. Following his cancer diagnosis, Clegg called the support he received from his family as “incalculable.”

South African news channel eNCA was the first to report on Clegg’s sad death. The station cited Clegg’s manager, Roddy Quin, as confirming the news.

Speaking to the South Africa Times, Quin said that Clegg had passed away “with his family at home” on the afternoon of July 16. At the time of his death, Clegg lived in Johannesburg. Quin told the newspaper, “It’s extremely tough for [his family] and we ask for the media and the public to respect them and their privacy at this time. For everyone, it’s devastating.” Quin added that Clegg’s death was related to his cancer diagnosis.

Clegg broke barriers in his homeland in the 1970s after forming the mixed-race band Juluka alongside Sipho Mchunu. Together the pair recorded seven albums, two of which went platinum, five others were gold. In 1986, Clegg formed his second group, Savuka. The band was nominated for Best World Music Album at the 1993 Grammy Awards. The band would split shortly after. In their short lifespan, Savuka sold nearly two million albums. Despite reforming Juluka in the 1990s, Clegg spent the rest of his career as a solo artist.

In a statement, Clegg’s manager referred to the musician as leaving “deep footprints in the hearts of every person that considers him/herself to be an African.” Quin said that Clegg was an “anthropologist that used his music to speak to every person.” Quin added that Clegg’s passing “has left us numb.” Quin also said that first a private funeral will be held for Clegg’s family and close friends. A more public memorial will be forthcoming.

A legend, RIP Johnny Clegg 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MH32RkSryT — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) July 16, 2019

