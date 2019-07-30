Kaceytron: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kaceytron, a popular Twitch streamer, will be hosting a “slut stream” on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, with Izzybear713, according to social media posts.

According to its website, Twitch is a global community of millions who come together each day to create their own entertainment: unique, live, unpredictable, never-to-be-repeated experiences created by the magical interactions of the many.

“The idea of #SlutStreamDay is to empower women to be themselves,” Kaceytron wrote on Twitter. “We want any and all streamers who stand against the constant harassment and slut-shaming of women to stream dressed in ways that make them feel comfortable and raise money for a good cause. We want to draw attention to the harassment and massive shaming streamers face and fight against it.”

Not only will #SlutStreamDay raise awareness about sexism in streaming, but Kaceytron and Izzybear713 will also be raising money for Freedom 4/24. According to its website, Freedom 4/24 is a global effort to bringing freedom and justice for trafficked and exploited women and children by providing awareness and education.

“The first tweet about the idea got a lot of supports as well as a lot of opposition so that attention led us to picking July 30th as #SlutStreamDay,” Kaceytron wrote on Twitter. “July 30th is World Day Against trafficking in Persons and we will be raising money for Freedom 4/24. Join us in the fight against the stigma and harassment while raising money for Freedom 4/24. They are dedicated to assisting survivors of sex trafficking around the globe. A donation of $24 to Freedom 4/24 can provide a month of food for a survivor they are assisting.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kaceytron is a Self-Proclaimed ‘Titty Streamer’

Kaceytron has 65,000 subscribers on YouTube where she posts videos with an array of topics. In one video she posted on July 19, 2019, Kaceytron preaches body positivity. Posing in front of the camera wearing jean shorts and a black tank top, she calls herself a “nasty slut.”

Kacey Caviness is a 27-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri. According to Kotaku, Caviness grew up poor, with a younger sister and a little brother who has autism. When Caviness was five, her mother was struggling with drug addiction and the kids went to live with their grandmother, where Kacey spent a lot of time playing video games. Caviness has been streaming on Twitch as Kaceytron since 2013.

If you are a female considering getting into streaming on twitch, don’t have any reservations about wearing revealing clothing if you want to; you’re going to be called a tit streamer and a camwhore by this community no matter what you wear bc a lot of them are inherently sexist. — kaceytron (@kaceytron) January 22, 2018

In addition to being called a terrible gamer, Kaceytron has also been accused of using her body to get clicks. However, instead of hiding from her haters, she taunts them.

We’re getting into summer, time to dress in as little as possible and hope for maximum wardrobe malfunctions on stream. Accidental nip slip, vag and ass… it’s a role of the dice. Let’s get those views ladies! #twitchthot #camgirl #egirl — kaceytron (@kaceytron) May 17, 2019

2. Kaceytron Has Shared Some of the Harassment She Deals With

reading my reviews like 👀 pic.twitter.com/muR2z7pgMy — kaceytron (@kaceytron) June 20, 2019

Kacey frequently comments on the disgusting nature in which people talk about her online. She recently shared a screenshot of one of her reviews. The man calls Kaceytron a “self-serving manipulative bitch.” He suggests that someone should find Kacey’s home, break in, kidnap her, and sell her “into Nigerian sex slavery with her limbs cut off and cauterized, strung up on steel chains to be bred to death with every drug smuggler she would be forced to pleasure.”

Not only have internet trolls harassed Kacey online, but some have even sought her out in person. Kacey attempted to contact Twitch via Twitter after a man followed her to the State Fair after she mentioned it in her stream.

.@twitchsupport some psychopath keeps on harassing me, even drove out of state to meet me at the State Fair whenever I had mentioned on stream that I was going. They keep ban evading my stream, can I get them IP banned. Sincerely, just another creeped out female streamer. #metoo — kaceytron (@kaceytron) August 14, 2018

3. Kaceytron Has Almost 500,000 Followers on Twitch & Sells Merchandise

Since beginning her streaming career in 2013, Kaceytron has posted over 500 videos to her channel and has amassed almost 500,0000 followers.

In addition to followers, Kaceytron also has a couple hundred subscribers who pay a monthly fee. Tier one subscribers pay $4.99 per month, tier two subscribers pay $9.99 per month, and tier three subscribers pay $24.99 per month. Subscribers get ad-free viewing on Kaceytron’s channel, a special chat mode, subscriber-only streams, monthly contests, and mousepad and postcard giveaways.

To coincide with her fame on Twitch, Kaceytron also sells merchandise. She has four t-shirt styles available for sale, all featuring her name or face, for $25 each.

4. Kaceytron Has Had an Array of Other Jobs

5 jobs ive had:

Dairy Queen

Grocery Sacker

Server at Red Lobster

Teller at US Bank

Store manager at Claire’s, Aerie and Earthbound Trading Co (had to combine all my retail jobs into one to make it more interesting) — kaceytron (@kaceytron) April 25, 2019

According to her Twitter bio, Kaceytron describes herself as a female content creator for Twitch and an entrepreneur. However, that was not always the case. Kaceytron has worked an array of jobs, which she shared with her followers.

Caviness reportedly moved out of her grandma’s house at the age of 17. She took a few college classes, however, Kacey ended up working several odd jobs instead. Kaceytron shared five jobs she had in the past, including a position at Dairy Queen, a grocery store bagger, a server at Red Lobster, a teller at US Bank, and a store manager at Claire’s, Aerie, and Earthbound Trading Co.

The streamer now has almost half a million followers on Twitch, almost 65,000 on Twitter, and over 3,500 on Instagram. Kaceytron sells merchandise and has partnered with EwinRacing to sponsor gaming chairs.

5. Kaceytron Set Out to Make Changes in the Gaming Community in 2019

2019 is the year where we will constantly call out men for being disgusting in the gaming industry and community. We women deserve the same respect and acknowledgement our leading male content creators get. #theyeartoendsexism — kaceytron (@kaceytron) January 1, 2019

“2019 is the year where we will constantly call out men for being disgusting in the gaming industry and community,” Kaceytron wrote on Twitter on January 1, 2019. “We women deserve the same respect and acknowledgement our leading male content creators get.”

Kaceytron dubbed 2019 “the year to end sexism” and has tried hard to do her part. Several months later, the idea for #SlutStreamDay came along. Like most millennials, she shared the thought on Twitter.

It would be really cool if all female streamers could arrange a day where we dress slutty and put #slutstream in our title, we can raise awareness about the sexism we face for being comfortable with our sexuality while also pissing off legions of incels — kaceytron (@kaceytron) July 8, 2019

