Are 90 Day Fiancé Stars Karine & Paul Living in America?

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins, stars of TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, were living in Manaus, Brazil where their son Pierre Martins Staehle was born, while TLC was filming The Other Way. However, it appears the couple has since relocated back to the U.S. and is residing in Louisville, Kentucky, near Paul’s mother.

According to Screen Rant, the reality couple has been dropping hints on social media that they might be back in the states and living in Louisville, Paul’s hometown. Screen Rant reports that there have been a number of Instagram photos (via 90 Day Fiance News) posted to Karine’s stories that shows her, Paul, and their infant son visiting local attractions around Kentucky.

Paul and Karine are featured on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series The Other Way, which documents six different couples who left the U.S. to be with their foreign partners. Paul originally wanted to bring Karine to the U.S., but he couldn’t afford her visa, and since his mother wouldn’t agree to be Karine’s co-sponsor, he had no choice but to move to Brazil to be with her.

However, Paul faced some of his own issues getting a visa in Brazil due to his criminal record, so the couple continued to work on getting Karine approved for a spousal visa to come back to the states. Paul was keeping fans updated on their progress along the way, and earlier this year announced through his Instagram stories that his wife had finally received a CR-1 spousal visa on February 21. The couple ended up staying in Brazil for the birth of their son Pierre, but packed up and ventured back sometime shortly after, according to Screen Rant.

Photos of the couple arriving in the U.S. have surfaced over the last few months according to Starcasm, with one showing Staehle, Martins and Pierre standing in front of a Maker’s Mark bourbon ad at the Louisville International Airport.

Fans have been questioning how Karine was finally able to qualify for her visa, and were curious if Mary, Paul’s mother, finally decided to sponsor her daughter-in-law. Did Paul convince his mother to vouch for Karine to get her in to the U.S.? How did she get her visa so quickly? And now that they are back in the states, will they remain on the show? There are still plenty of questions that need answers, so fans will have to tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC, and watch as Paul and Karine’s story unfolds.

