Karl Shiels Dead: ‘Peaky Blinders’ Actor Dies at 47

Karl Shiels is the “Batman Begins” and “Peaky Blinders” actor who died on July 15 at the age of 47. Shiels was also known for his roles in the Irish soap opera “Fair City” as Robbie Quinn and in the movies, “Intermission” and “Veronica Guerin.”

The Gaiety School of Acting, where Shiels was a board member, confirmed his passing. The statement said that Shiels was a “great friend of the school.” The press release concludes with the lines, “His loss will be acutely felt by all who knew him, in particular within the theatre community, and by audiences across Ireland and beyond.”

Shiels Is Survived By His Partner Laura, His Mother Dearbhla as Well as His Children

In a statement to RTE his agent in Ireland, Lisa Richard said that her agency was “deeply shocked” by his death. Richards referred to Shiels as being a “uniquely talented individual” who was both “funny” and “outspoken.” Richards said that in addition to his acting work, Shiels had been the artistic director of the Theatre Upstairs, where he mentored young actors and writers. Shiels also had his own company, Semper Fi. The statement also makes reference to Shiels being survived by his partner, Laura, mother Dearbhla, as well as his children.

While “Fair City” executive producer Brigie de Courcy, said in separate statement statement, “Joining Fair City in 2014, Karl Shiels made his mark immediately playing the formidable Robbie Quinn, and always brought such, warmth, talent and humor to Carrigstown. We are absolutely devastated and he will be so greatly missed by the entire cast and crew. Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly sad time.”

There Had Been Rumors That Shiels Had Fallen Asleep on Set a Few Days Before His Death

The Daily Mirror has refuted, citing unnamed sources, social media claims that Shiels died after falling asleep on the set of “Fair City” a few days before his sad passing.

In his final publicly visible Facebook post, Shiels paid tribute to his “Fair City” co-star Tom Jordan, who passed away on June 29. Shiels simply wrote int he post, “Tom Jordan…R.I.P. Charlie. Onwards.”

Sheils Attended the Same Acting School as Colin Farrell & Olivia Wilde

According to Shiels’ IMDb page, “Fair City” was his only acting gig at the time of his death. Shiels was a graduate of the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin, the same acting school that has produced Stuart Townsend, Colin Farrell and Olivia Wilde.

The school’s statement on his passing detailed some of the accolades that came his way during his career including, the Irish Times Theatre Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2009, Best Actor for his role in Comedians in 1999, Best Actor Award in the 2010 Stage Awards and Best Actor at the Irish Times Theatre Awards 2011.

Shiels Was Awarded a Special Award in 2013 for His Role in Maintaining a Fringe Theater in His Home City

In May 2010, the Irish Independent called Shiels “a broken man” while reporting on the various obstacles that he had to overcome while launching his “fringe theater,” the Theatre Upstairs. Shiels said that it took him six months of unpaid work in order to get the theater up and running. In 2013, Shiels was awarded a special award from the Irish Times for his part in setting up the fringe theater.

