WATCH: Kendall Jenner Does Viral Bottle Cap Challenge in Bikini, on Jet Ski (VIDEO)

Kendall Jenner is the latest celebrity to participate in Instagram’s viral #BottleCapChallenge. Earlier today, the supermodel and Kardashian sister uploaded a video to Instagram of her personal twist on the challenge: kicking the cap off a glass bottle while in a bikini AND riding a jetski.

The impressive video, which was slowed down in an edit before being uploaded to the social media site, quickly garnered attention from Jenner’s fans, family, and friends.

While she has not disclosed where she is vacationing, Jenner has been posting photos from a tropical location for the past few days. She appears to be enjoying some time away with her friends, including fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid.