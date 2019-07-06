Kendall Jenner & Kyle Kuzma: Are They Dating?

Kendall Jenner and Kyle Kuzma were spotted together on a boat in Malibu Jul 4, 2019.

The celebrity supermodel and the LA Lakers power forward were dressed in all white as they spent some quality time together on the water over the holiday. The rumor mill is churning with the possibility of a new relationship.

Kendall, who grew up in the public eye by starring in her family’s reality television show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has graced the cover of magazines and walked high-profile runways around the world.

Kuzma grew up in Flint, Michigan, and was drafted 27th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft to the Brooklyn Nets after graduating from the University of Utah. In a draft-day trade, the 23-year-old basketball player was given to the Lakers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kendall and Kuzma Were Seen Together on the 4th of July

Kendall Jenner and NBA player Kyle Kuzma on a boat in Malibu Jul 4, 2019. pic.twitter.com/uH6Rflqc2u — kendallnicole.style (@KendallNStyle) July 6, 2019

Kendall and Kyle were spotted on a boat in Malibu on Independence Day, soaking up the sun and enjoying the waves. The stars wore all white as they sat on the white boat and rocked back and forth on the deep blue water.

Kendall shared a video of her time on the boat, watching the dolphins play in the water. According to E, Kendall left to attend the Booty Bellows party at Nobu in Malibu with a handful of other stars.

Her ex-boyfriend Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons was also at the party. Their relationship, which lasted about a year, ended several months ago. The outlet reported that when she arrived, Kendall went straight to a table where her friends, supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, were sitting. Kendall did have a short run in with her ex, but they did not talk at all.

Kendall Said She is In Love With the 4th of July

According to its page, ZAZA WORLD is a show about music and friendship. A living room pizza party hosted by Kendall, Daniel, and all your favorite pals. Served monthly, hot and ready, with special guest appearances you won’t want to miss.

In the latest episode, Kendall says “4th of July is arguably my top two favorite holidays… I don’t know why I love it so much. It’s the fireworks and the vibe. I just feel like you should be in love on 4th of July.”

Maybe she’s in love with more than just the holiday? Only time will tell.

Kuzma Used to Date Katya Elise Henry

According to TMZ, Kyle was previously linked to the Instagram model and fitness businesswoman Katya Elise Henry. While the model had been to several Lakers games, her romance with Kuzma was confirmed via a social media post around Valentine’s Day in February 2019.

Henry has made a living on social media, promoting workouts, equipment, swimwear, apparel, meal plans, and supplements to her almost 6 million followers on Instagram.

Katya and Kyle reportedly split in April 2019 after signs of a rocky relationship began to surface.

“betchu wanna smack it again ayeee 🤪,” Katya wrote on Instagram, likely aimed at Kuzma.

Fans Are Reacting on Social Media

Kendall Jenner on a yacht with Kuzma after being with Ben Simmons after she ended things with Blake Griffin = big dick energy — Rachel (@rachell_marrie) July 6, 2019

Rachel took to Twitter to say that Kendall’s past relationships exude “big dick energy.”

Seeing kendal jenner got to kyle kuzma pic.twitter.com/lIin8U2LgO — Kali (@mynameskale) July 6, 2019

Kali shared a video, which depicts her disappointment in the budding relationship.

oh hell naw Kendall Jenner u ain’t passin the Kardashian’s curse on my boi Kuzma — Polo (@polouera) July 6, 2019

Polo also appears to be upset, saying “oh hell naw Kendall Jenner u ain’t passin the Kardashian’s curse on my boi Kuzma.”

So Kuzma was kicking it with Kendall Jenner? Lakers season hanging in the balance… pic.twitter.com/Hel3ufLfd1 — Jiggashi Sensei (@jiggyvikky) July 5, 2019

Jiggashi Sensei said the Lakers season “hangs in the balance.”

I always thought Kyle Kuzma and Ben Simmons looked just like each other and apparently Kendall Jenner does too — Nick Bibbins (@NickyBibs11) July 6, 2019

“I always thought Kyle Kuzma and Ben Simmons looked just like each other and apparently Kendall Jenner does too,” Nick Bibbins wrote.