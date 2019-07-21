Larissa Dos Santos Lima 3rd Arrest Case Details & Verdict

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, is facing the trial for her third arrest on tonight’s episode of the show. Lima has been arrested several times throughout her short-lived marriage to ex-husband Colt Johnson, and was facing deportation following her latest arrest.

So what was the outcome of her most recent domestic violence case? Lima was arrested twice in 2018 for similar charges, but both were dropped. Earlier this year in January she was arrested once again, but Johnson decided to press charges this time around. Read on for details on her third arrest case and what we know about the verdict.

She Was Arrested in January for Allegedly Attacking Her Ex-Husband Colt Johnson & Appeared to Have Self-Inflicted Scratches on Her Face

Lima’s most recent arrest took place earlier this year in January. The reality star was accused of attacking her ex-husband while the two were allegedly arguing over a porn video Johnson had purchased. She was arrested at 5 a.m. local time in Clark County, Nevada, according to police. Lima was later charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, Us Magazine reports. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera said, “[Johnson] had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” and that Lima “was the aggressor in this case.” You can see a picture of Johnson’s bloodied face here.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the criminal complaint states Larissa “did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse.” The document also states she is responsible for “striking” Johnson “on the head.”

Lima had scratches on her body (as shown in the photo above), but TMZ reported that the wounds were self-inflicted. Both stars photographed themselves with bloody injuries to their faces following the incident. However, after examining Johnson’s fingernails, police determined that Lima’s facial injury couldn’t have been from him because “he’s a nail-biter.”

She Posted on Instagram After the Incident, Claiming Johnson Attacked Her & Had Her Arrested

Before police arrived, Lima posted several photos of her bloodied face with the caption, “colt called the cops on me we argue.” She went on to post the video above, repeating that Colt had called the police and was planning to have her arrested. “I’ll be deported,” she said in the video. “I just scratch him because he was hurt me…I’m really hurt, but he called the police first.”

“Colt argued because many vids he tortured me,” Lima later wrote on her Instagram Story, according to E! News. “I need one attorney he called the cops. Please help me he will lie.”

After her arrest, a GoFundMe page was started to help her cover the cost of bail and an attorney to fight the charges. The page has raised $5,178 of the $5,000 goal since it was launched.

She Was Ordered to Pay a Fine & Complete Community Service For Her January Arrest