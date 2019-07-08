Laura & Aladin 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Laura and Aladin, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are still together and stronger than ever, judging by their social media pages. The couple frequently posts pictures together on Instagram, often accompanied with cute, gushy captions about how much they love each other.

Laura’s Instagram profile is filled with pictures of her and Aladin spending lazy days at the beach, riding 4 wheelers, going parasailing and celebrating the local culture. Aladin often posts pictures of Laura as well, whom he calls his “sweetheart,” “honey bunny,” and “my beautiful wife.”

“You only live once so enjoy the ride have fun and find a partner who will be your best friend in the journey,” Laura captioned a photo of the two hugging on a 4 wheeler. Aladin posted his own picture of the two with the caption “I love this woman she is my life,” three weeks ago.

For those who need a refresher, Laura, 51, flew to Qatar to meet Aladin, 29, after chatting with the personal trainer on Facebook for eight months. The two quickly fell in love and Laura moved to Qatar to be with her young husband. Although Aladin works in Qatar, he is actually from Tunisia, and just three days into her trip, they two got engaged.

It appears the couple tied the knot in July, 2018 after both Aladin and Laura posted pictures of their rings, with Aladin’s photo captioned “getting ready for the wedding.” When one follower asked in French if the pair was in the Tunisian city of Gabès for their wedding, Aladin responded, “Yep.” Check out a few of their wedding day photos below:

The two have taken several trips together since Laura moved to Qatar and often update fans on what they’ve been up to. Laura’s Instagram posts reflect her silly, joking nature; she often posts pictures with captions poking fun of her 90 Day Fiancé co-stars, like this photo where she was sitting at a bus stop with Aladin, but couldn’t resist giving a shoutout to Corey and Evelin, who recently made headlines after Evelin made Corey take a bus to her hometown instead of meeting him at the airport when he arrived in Ecuador.

Although the couple appears to be stronger than ever on social media, they did hit a few bumps in the road along the way. Laura struggled with insecurity issues after she caught her ex-husband and the father of her son on multiple dating sites, and those insecurities bled into her relationship with Aladin.

The 20-year age gap between her and her young husband combined with Aladin’s good looks had her worried that things might be “too good to be true,” and she second-guessed her decision to move to Qatar to be with Aladin several times. She also said in the promo that this was the “riskiest decision I’ve ever made with my life,” so she knew that things might not work out like she hoped they would.

Upon arriving in Qatar, she also learned that it was legal for Aladin to have up to four wives, and the lifestyle in her new home is much more conservative than she had anticipated, so she had to adjust to the culture shock that is her new home.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

READ NEXT: Laura’s Son Liam on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

