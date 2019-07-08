Laura’s Son Liam on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Laura, a 51-year-old retiree and star of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, flew to Qatar to meet Aladin, 29, after chatting with the personal trainer on Facebook for eight months. In the process of moving to Qatar, Laura left her 21-year-old son Liam behind in the states.

Although his mother left the U.S. to be with the man she loves, Liam doesn’t trust Aladin and questions the Tunisian native’s motives with his mother.

“I don’t understand what Aladin hopes to get out of this. She’s going to be 75 when he’s 45,” Liam told the cameras. “I will never accept him as a father figure, he’s kind of getting the short-end of the stick on this.”

However, Laura seems to know that she is taking a risk by moving halfway across the world to be with a man she met on the internet. “I can’t say that I’m 100 percent making the right choice and it is very possible that I don’t know everything about Aladin. But there’s no guarantees when it comes to love.”

Her son is still skeptical however, telling the cameras that he worried about his mother’s big decision to leave. “I am a bit afraid. She’s going to feel like such a fish out of water. It’s too much for her to handle.”