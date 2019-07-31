WATCH: Light Balance Kids’ Golden Buzzer Performance on ‘America’s Got Talent’ (VIDEO)

During the third round of judges cuts for America’s Got Talent season 14, guest judge Ellie Kemper pressed her golden buzzer for Light Balance Kids, sending them right into the live rounds.

Light Balance Kids is a group of 6 young dancers from Ukraine, founded by one of the members of Light Balance, who previously competed on AGT and AGT Champions.

During the video package that aired before their performance, one of the members talked about how growing up in Ukraine is different than growing up in America, saying “Our country has been in a war for five years. Some of us had to leave their homes and leave some family members even behind.”