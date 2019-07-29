‘Love Island’ USA Schedule & Time: When Is the Finale Date 2019?

Love Island is a hit reality show on the CBS network, that some may compare to a cross between Big Brother and Bachelor in Paradise. The show is an American dating reality show that is based on the British version of the show, with the same title. The show premiered on July 9, 2019, but there are still a handful of episodes left in the season and CBS’ TV schedule is packed with these new episodes. The show will be airing every weeknight until the finale and the dates are listed below, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.

Monday, July 29, 2019

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Thursday, August 1, 2019

Friday, August 2, 2019

Monday, August 5, 2019

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The finale date is August 7th and winners will be chosen by votes. The “Islanders”, who have been watched 24/7 throughout the season, must be coupled up to win the show and take home $100,000. Single “Islanders”, aka contestants, are eliminated.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Love Island via CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you then can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch it on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service allows you to watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of the CBS’ on-demand library. It is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you cannot watch Love Island live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which lets you watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu streaming now also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the show live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you up to 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

According to Digital Spy, Love Island has “flopped” in ratings in the USA, drawing in 2.3 million viewers. Executive producer David Eilenberg has said there’s “nothing quite like” Love Island, especially when it comes to its nightly TV schedule, but CNN has reported that the schedule is a part of the problem with ratings. It’s hard to commit to watching a TV show five nights per week, especially in the summer.

The series has been more of a success in the UK and CNN credits that to some of the rules and regulations on TV in the United States. In the States, there are more content rules, but in the UK, they are less restrictive.

Comedian and actress Arielle Vandenberg is the host of the US series, while Caroline Flack was the host of the original series in the UK. Ahead of the USA premiere, Vandenberg spoke with The Daily Beast about her new gig and said, “I just try my hardest to make it my own and just really be authentic and I am getting to know these people with everybody watching, so my genuine reactions, I hope they can come through on-screen.”

