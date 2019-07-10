WATCH: Luke Islam’s Golden Buzzer Performance on ‘America’s Got Talent’ (Video)

On tonight’s episode of “America’s Got Talent,” Julianne Hough gave her golden buzzer to young singer Luke Islam. He sang a stunning rendition of Sara Bareilles’s “She Used to Be Mine,” from the Broadway musical Waitress.

Before his performance, Luke spoke in his intro video about how much he loves Broadway, listing the many shows he’s seen and reflecting on how he hopes to be on a Broadway stage one day. He told host Terry Crews that he first discovered his love for performing after he participated in a showcase at his preschool.

When the video package ended, Luke stepped on stage to meet the judges, while his parents waited with Crews in the wings. Gabrielle Union asked Luke who his favorite judge is, and though he said at first that he loves all the judges, he admitted that Julianne Hough is his favorite because he and his sister have been following her and her brother Derek’s dance career.

From the moment he started singing “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress, it was clear that Islam has serious talent.

At the end of his performance, he broke into tears on stage as he watched his audience jump to their feet to applaud him.

Howie Mandel told him that he thinks they were watching the start of his dream coming true. Simon Cowell advised him to treat every performance going forward, should he advance to the next round, as “an audition for the best producers on Broadway.”

After telling Luke that she is flattered that he looks up to her and her brother, Julianne pressed the golden buzzer, sending Luke right to the live Hollywood round. Luke fell to the floor as glittered rained down around him and “You Will Be Found” from the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen played. Simon told Julianne that she made the right decision pressing her golden buzzer for Luke, and viewers of the show will agree that Hough’s selection was well worth the wait.

Ahead of the episode, new judge Julianne Hough confirmed that she would be pressing her golden buzzer before the end of the Auditions 6 episode. After her golden buzzer pick was revealed, she tweeted his audition video to her followers, writing “Luke is going to be a Broadway star! What an effortless performance. I was moved to joyful tears watching this moment, he deserves the world! Please support Luke in every way, he’s special to all of us!”

Luke is from New York City, so it is no surprise that he has seen and loves Broadway so much. Earlier this year, his talent earned him a spot in The Cast Recording Experience 2019 program by The Broadway Star Project. He is also a member of the Manhattan-based nonprofit arts education organization Wingspan Arts.

Before singing “She Used to Be Mine” on the AGT stage, he got to sing on the Waitress Broadway stage as a participant in Waitress Karaoke, which the show hosts periodically after select shows. His impressive performance was shared on Waitress’ official Instagram page; you can watch that video above.