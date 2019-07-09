Meet Luke Islam: Predicted Frontrunner on ‘AGT’ Season 14

Luke Islam is not just another theater kid, he’s a young man with a voice so powerfully beautiful that will leave audiences in awe. Luke is competing on Season 14 of America’s Got Talent, and he is ready for the Golden Buzzer treatment when he takes the stage for Episode 5, which airs Tuesday night on NBC.

So who is Luke Islam?

Luke is from New York City, and is a member on Wingspan Arts, a nonprofit arts education organization based in Manhattan. Most recently, he performed as part of The Cast Recording Experience 2019 program by The Broadway Star Project. Singing along with fellow artist Gianna Harris, his rendition of “The Last Night of the World” from the Broadway musical Miss Saigon, is all you need to hear to know that Luke will be making quite far on NBC’s reality talent competition.



Unlike most contestant on America’s Got Talent, this talented young singer doesn’t have a large social media presence. Luke’s You Tube channel currently has 177 followers and zero videos posted. His Twitter account is private, he doesn’t appear to even have an Instagram account, and his Facebook profile, which lists him as a musician, has no other information save for his latest headshots which were recently uploaded in April.

Our very own Luke Islam auditioned for #AmericasGotTalent, premiering tonight! Join us in supporting Luke and celebrating his courage for auditioning! If you want to see Luke perform live, come to A Taste of Conservatory on June 10th!#AGT #WingspanArts pic.twitter.com/rv4LAUhu00 — Wingspan Arts (@wingspanarts) May 28, 2019

While Luke doesn’t have a large online footprint, he has a larger than life voice, and after auditioning on AGT, his presence on the Internet is likely to explode in popularity.

Last year, Luke competed in the Broadway musical Waitress’s Karaoke competition, and his vocals were so impressive, the official Instagram of the show posted his performance on their page. Hosted by Jason Mraz and Tiffany Mann, comments flooded the post with fans writing, “Amazing! What a voice!” and “Ok LUKE. wow. I, along with the audience, was captured after the first 3 words. Goosebumps all over, what a tone! What control! “Even as the walls come tumbling down” was when my jaw dropped. Incredible!!!!!”

While there are already a few talented young singers that have made it to the next round, like Sophie Pecora, Ansley Burns, and Golden Buzzer winner Kodi Lee, hopefully judges Julianne Hough, Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, and Howie Mandel, will see the need to add one more to the mix.

