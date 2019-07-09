Best Luke Parker Memes From ‘The Bachelorette’ Hometowns on Twitter

Tonight’s hometown episode of The Bachelorette introduced Hannah Brown to Luke Parker’s family. The date brought with it a slew of memes and hilarious tweets from fans of the show.

Viewers know that Luke P. has been set up as the villain for much of season 15, and even Hannah has turned on him on social media as the episodes have been airing.

these must be the tracks we are back on. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/vwDK5JYL1y — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 9, 2019

As her hometown date with Luke unfolded on TV and viewers watched Hannah tell Luke that they were back on track and the camera that she was falling in love with him, she joined in on the meme-making with some jokes of her own on Twitter. Along with tweeting a photo of a very wavy set of tracks, she wrote “these must be the tracks we are back on.”