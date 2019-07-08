Luke Parker’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, fans of The Bachelorette will meet Luke Parker’s family when Hannah visits her remaining contestants’ hometowns.

So far on the show, Luke P. has been made out to be the villain. He’s highly disliked by the rest of the men in the house, who claim he’s putting on a facade during his alone time with Hannah. Will his family bring some truth to light on tonight’s eipsode?

Here’s what we know.

Read on, but beware of spoilers!

1. His Sister-In-Law Sent in His ‘Bachelorette’ Application

Luke’s sister-in-law, Hannah, is the one who sent in Luke’s application for The Bachelorette.

Hannah tells The Gainesville Times, “This time last year, he went through a bad break up… I watch the show, so my husband and I were just sitting there and I was like, ‘I’m going to apply Luke for the show and just see what happens,’ thinking he had no chance of getting on the show.”

She subsequently filled out an application for Luke without him knowing, and a few months later, Luke got the call that the producers were interested.

The Gainesville times then quotes Luke’s brother, Mike, as saying, “He and I had a conversation before he left and they hadn’t told him who it was going to be yet, but he didn’t want it to be anybody else… He didn’t really want to be on the show if it was anybody else other than (Brown).”

2. Luke Works for His Family Business

Luke is 24 and from Gainesville. He attended Faulkner University where he played baseball.

Although we don’t know much about Luke’s family, we do know that he works for his family business, which is an import and export company that’s been around for about 45 years.

3. Luke’s Family Questions Why Hannah Has Kept Him Around For So Long

Heads up, rose lovers! I've got a first look at Monday's #TheBachelorette and Luke's hometown date. Even his family doesn't seem to understand why @AlabamaHannah has kept him around this long. Watch: https://t.co/uxN8GC23Ct pic.twitter.com/hNyAVGC0Y2 — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) July 5, 2019

In previews for tonight obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Brown tells Luke’s parents all about his fights with the other men in the house and based on the previews, Luke’s parents are surprised to hear what she has to say.

In fact, one unnamed relative goes out of his way to ask, “So why is he here?” Another woman then chimes in, “Thank you for putting up with him!”

It seems that even Luke’s family understands he can be difficult at times. But Luke’s father, for one, doesn’t think Hannah’s stories sound like his son at all. “To hear those stories… that doesn’t sound like my son,” he says. “I haven’t totally worked it out in my mind to even visualize how this dynamic could have occurred.”

4. His Faith Is Very Important to Him

Luke has been extremely open about his devotion to his faith. In one Instagram post after he discussed his faith, he wrote, “My faith is very important to me and I appreciate all of you guys showing me the love, support, and encouragement for sharing what I believe in… I cannot thank you enough. I want you all to know that I hope to be a source of encouragement posting about my motivation to be a better person and my love for God.”

The Gainesville Times writes that Luke is a member of Christ Place Church, where he has taught Sunday School.

One leader of the ministry, Mike Robertson, tells The Gainesville Times that he became acquainted with Luke, adding, “Our guys are praying for him every day. He wants to share his faith and he wants to share his faith on national TV… He believes God has given him this opportunity to go out there, and he doesn’t know what‘s going to happen to him there, but he’s praying for opportunities.”

5. He Has an Older Brother Named Mike

Luke has an older brother named Mike who attended Jacksonville University. The two reportedly are used to chatting on the phone multiple times during the week, and it was difficult for them to cut their contact with one another when Luke went on the show.

In his interview with The Gainesville Times before the show began airing, Mike opened up about what it would be like for his brother to be on national television each week.

“Even though Luke might get put in a tough light or whatever, he’s got tons of friends and family that are going to surround him… So it will be a good atmosphere for him.”